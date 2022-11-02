Housing provider paid £700 a week for single exempt accommodation claim

An exempt accommodation provider operating in Loughborough has been receiving more than £700 a week for just one exempt accommodation claim #UKhousing

The weekly rate is also nearly 10 times higher than the £78-per-week Local Housing Allowance limit for a single room in Charnwood for an adult with no support. Charnwood Council did not disclose which provider it was.

The £707.52 a week being paid to the exempt provider through housing benefit would amount to £36,791 over the year.

While the figure includes £36.81 of an ineligible support charge – a fee for support that cannot be covered by benefits – it is still one of the highest exempt accommodation rates Inside Housing has seen for one single claim.

In a response to a Freedom of Information Act request from Inside Housing, Charnwood Borough Council reported that the highest gross rent being charged by an exempt accommodation provider for one single person within the borough was £744.33 per week.

Exempt accommodation is often used to house people who have very few housing options, such as prison leavers, rough sleepers, refugees and migrants, and those experiencing substance abuse issues. As the landlords provide loosely defined care and support services, their tenants can be exempt from housing benefit caps and providers can charge much higher rents than regular landlords.

The council said the £700-plus charge was a “one-off case”, and was over £250 per week higher than the next biggest gross rent being claimed in the authority.

However, this is nearly three times the exempt rate being paid in exempt hotspots such as Birmingham, where Inside Housing has seen evidence of providers charging £230 a week.

The average rent being claimed for exempt accommodation in Charnwood was £320, the authority confirmed.

Speaking to Inside Housing, a Charnwood Council spokesperson said it was service providers in the area that were setting the rents and that the authority has no control over them.

It added that while the council receives government funding to pay housing benefit, this is set by the Valuation Office Agency Rent Officer, and exempt accommodation rates in the borough often exceeds the rent set.

Exempt accommodation has come under the microscope in recent years as the numbers across the country have grown.

While many providers provide crucial housing for hard-to-house groups and provide life-changing support, in a growing number of cases, housing conditions are substandard and there is next to no support provided.

Last week, a report by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee criticised the way exempt accommodation is operated in the country, calling it an “utter mess” and a “licence to print money” for some providers.

It called on the government to review exempt housing benefit claims to determine what is being spent and on what and cap the amount providers can claim at a reasonable level.