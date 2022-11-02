Housing provider paid £700 a week for single exempt accommodation claim

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
An exempt accommodation provider operating in a local authority in the East Midlands has been receiving more than £700 a week for just one exempt accommodation claim, Inside Housing can reveal.
In a response to a Freedom of Information Act request from Inside Housing, Charnwood Borough Council reported that the highest gross rent being charged by an exempt accommodation provider for one single person within the borough was £744.33 per week.
While the figure includes £36.81 of an ineligible support charge – a fee for support that cannot be covered by benefits – it is still one of the highest exempt accommodation rates Inside Housing has seen for one single claim.
The £707.52 a week being paid to the exempt provider through housing benefit would amount to £36,791 over the year.
The weekly rate is also nearly 10 times higher than the £78-per-week Local Housing Allowance limit for a single room in Charnwood for an adult with no support. Charnwood Council did not disclose which provider it was.
Exempt accommodation is often used to house people who have very few housing options, such as prison leavers, rough sleepers, refugees and migrants, and those experiencing substance abuse issues. As the landlords provide loosely defined care and support services, their tenants can be exempt from housing benefit caps and providers can charge much higher rents than regular landlords.
The council said the £700-plus charge was a “one-off case”, and was over £250 per week higher than the next biggest gross rent being claimed in the authority.
However, this is nearly three times the exempt rate being paid in exempt hotspots such as Birmingham, where Inside Housing has seen evidence of providers charging £230 a week.
The average rent being claimed for exempt accommodation in Charnwood was £320, the authority confirmed.
Speaking to Inside Housing, a Charnwood Council spokesperson said it was service providers in the area that were setting the rents and that the authority has no control over them.
It added that while the council receives government funding to pay housing benefit, this is set by the Valuation Office Agency Rent Officer, and exempt accommodation rates in the borough often exceeds the rent set.
Exempt accommodation has come under the microscope in recent years as the numbers across the country have grown.
While many providers provide crucial housing for hard-to-house groups and provide life-changing support, in a growing number of cases, housing conditions are substandard and there is next to no support provided.
Last week, a report by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee criticised the way exempt accommodation is operated in the country, calling it an “utter mess” and a “licence to print money” for some providers.
It called on the government to review exempt housing benefit claims to determine what is being spent and on what and cap the amount providers can claim at a reasonable level.
Charnwood Council, like many local authorities, is counting the cost of increased exempt accommodation provision within its area.
Under the rules of exempt accommodation, providers that are registered with the Regulator of Social Housing are able to claim 100% of their uncapped housing benefit directly from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).
However, if the organisation providing the exempt accommodation is a non-registered landlord, such as a charity or community interest company, councils are only able to claim 60% of the benefit from the DWP, with the rest supposed to come out of their housing benefit budget.
In Charnwood, 68% of those providing exempt accommodation are non-registered providers.
This has had a devastating impact on the council’s finances, with an annual housing benefit shortfall of nearly £1m, which is expected to grow to £1.96m a year is there are no changes to the way exempt is funded.
This shortfall has to be paid through the council’s general fund, with the £1.96m figure accounting for a quarter of the council’s council tax revenue, and 43% of its business rates.
In evidence to the LHUC committee, the Local Government Association said it identified 23 councils that had lost over £1m each through this subsidy gap.
The spokesperson for Charnwood Council said: “If the provider is not a registered social landlord, such as a charity, the government does not provide any additional funding and the council must cover the gap from its general funds.
“This means that if the rent officer has set the rent at £100 and the provider charges £300, the council must cover the £200 difference out of its own funds. There is no way of mitigating these costs, which has created the £1m budget pressure.
“This is a national issue which many councils are facing.
“This additional financial burden puts a significant strain on our already stretched finances and is not a cost we believe local taxpayers should be meeting.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Care and Support round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories