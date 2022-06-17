Housing provider secures £300m sustainable loan for net zero plans

Raven Housing Trust has secured the sustainability-linked funding, which will be used to help the association deliver its plan to build more than 630 homes by 2026, as well as support its net zero carbon commitments.

Raven, which has 7,000 homes across Sussex and Surrey, has refinanced and secured new long-term debt to support its corporate plan of getting all its homes to have a minimum energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2030 and then to net zero carbon by 2050.

The private placement will help deliver the commitments made by the landlord in its sustainable finance framework. These commitments include building more affordable and sustainable homes.

In addition, the revolving credit facility includes options to agree sustainability-linked key performance indicators at a later date.