Housing providers are exploring how they can contribute to public health

Asthma is among the most common of these conditions, with millions of people in the UK managing symptoms that can be worsened by where they live. For families in social housing, particularly in areas with high levels of deprivation, the risks are often higher and the pathways to support more complex. That is why greater collaboration is so vital. Better data-sharing, stronger referral routes and more joined-up case management mean that housing and health professionals can intervene earlier and in a more impactful way, reducing the likelihood of prolonged exposure to harmful environments and improving overall outcomes.

For residents, this means more coordinated support. For services, it means reduced strain and better use of resources.

The work highlighted in the report illustrates how this can be achieved in practice. It became clear that the impacts of damp and mould reach beyond a single diagnosis, often affecting multiple members of a household and exacerbating a range of chronic health conditions.

As a result, the benefits of collaboration extend not just to residents, but to landlords and health providers as well, improving tenancy sustainment and reducing healthcare costs. “Cross-sector work requires time, trust and investment. Aligning systems, sharing data and developing shared language can be difficult, particularly when pressures are high and resources are limited”

What’s encouraging is that this shift is not isolated. Across the country, housing providers are beginning to explore how their services can contribute to public health goals, recognising that homes are not just places to live, but environments that shape our well-being.

Likewise, health systems are becoming more open to working alongside landlords as part of a broader preventative agenda.

This is not to underplay the challenges. Cross-sector work requires time, trust and investment. Aligning systems, sharing data and developing shared language can be difficult, particularly when pressures are high and resources are limited, but the evidence suggests that this kind of collaboration is not only possible, but necessary if we are to make real progress.

Looking ahead to the implementation of new legislation and guidance, the task now is to build on what is working. That means recognising the strengths each sector brings, supporting more joint working and ensuring that residents are at the centre of every conversation. Damp and mould are housing problems, but the consequences are felt far beyond the front door.

By working together, we can help ensure that homes support, rather than harm, the health of those who live in them. The ADaM project offers one example of how this can be done – not as a finished model, but as a starting point for further change.