Housing providers’ building safety and decarbonisation priorities are looming large

First and foremost, we need to ensure the homes we provide are safe. Fire remediation works have been high up the agenda, and rightly so. We are seeing an increasing level of activity across the sector in this space and Fortem – which provides specialist property solutions – is increasing its skills, broadening its certifications and developing new systems to keep pace with the requirements set out in new standards and the Building Safety Act 2022. Our recent appointment by Kirklees Council is an indication of the determined approach by large social landlords to make their buildings safe and to do it quickly.

Next, we have housing quality, and the long-awaited Decent Homes 2 in England. This higher regulatory standard will introduce a new range of improvements to the homes we provide. It will be important we use this standard as a vehicle for adopting a new ‘principles-based’ approach around our sector’s key ambitions, such as safe homes, homes that are affordable to live in and homes that minimise the use of all forms of energy.

Third, the scale of the decarbonisation challenge is daunting, not just because of the need to act to meet stretching future emissions targets, but because of the significant increases in fuel costs that residents are facing today. Too many of the sector’s previously installed measures have not stood the test of time, and this is why projects like ours with Hull City Council are so important.

Through strong partnership working, we’ve fully embraced the new PAS 2035 and PAS 2030 (2019) design and install standards for external wall insulation. Using innovations in design, we have extended warranties to 60 years and through our TrustMark registration, we have supported significant funding drawdown.

Finally, we need to upskill our profession and ramp up the way we do business. We need to develop the new skills, expertise and competencies all our businesses require so we can tackle the scale and complexity of the investment challenges we face.

Ultimately, if we can build confidence in our own abilities to tackle the housing investment challenge, then residents should become more confident about us and our capability to provide the safe, secure, low-carbon, affordable homes they rightly expect.

Geoff Parkinson, director of procurement, Fortem Solutions