Housing providers cannot tackle the problem of LPS blocks alone. We need a clear, well-funded national strategy

Safety concerns with large panel system (LPS) residential buildings have been known for decades. Originally built in the post-war era to meet urgent housing needs, these buildings now present housing providers with a complex and growing set of building safety and viability challenges.

These are challenges that need a national strategy, underpinned by robust funding and clear accountability, if they are to be overcome.

The collapse of Ronan Point in 1968 exposed the vulnerabilities of LPS construction and led to clear instructions for remedial action, particularly to ensure buildings could safely carry piped gas. Yet many of these essential works were either never completed or not done to the required standard.

As Peter Apps’ article outlines, the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) believes 350 LPS blocks still have a gas supply, and 202 of these have no record of post-Ronan Point strengthening.