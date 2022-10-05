Housing providers must respond to the rent cap consultation with evidence

The social housing rents consultation into a proposed rent cap is one of the most important for the social housing sector since the rent reduction provisions of the Welfare Reform and Work Act 2016. Given the impact of a cap, it is important that all registered providers (RPs) respond to have their voices heard.

While it is understandable that the government would want to protect social housing residents amid the cost of living crisis, the proposed rent cap options of 3%, 5% or 7%, will cost the sector billions of pounds a year.

While designed to help residents, social landlords will acutely feel the pinch of a cap, given that their costs will remain linked to inflation but with a reduced income to pay those costs.

The National Housing Federation warned that the rising cost of repairs and maintenance will mean RPs will have to compromise on what they fund, which will no doubt mean a reduction in new homes and other non-essential initiatives.

The figures on the amount of revenue that this will cost RPs is eye-watering.

The government has said that they would prefer a 5% rent cap to be imposed and that this would see landlords receive £1.3bn less in rent next year compared with if no change was made. A 3% cap would leave a £1.8bn black hole next year, while a 7% cap would leave housing associations £900m short.