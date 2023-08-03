In the midst of a neverending housing crisis, with ever-increasing waiting lists, it seems obvious that we need to build, build, build! However, existing stock gets older, there’s a growing focus on sustainability and the tragedies of Grenfell and Rochdale have highlighted an urgent need to improve the quality of housing.

This has left many housing associations and local authorities grappling with the competing need to reinvest heavily in the homes they already own.

This dilemma has been further compounded by the cost of living crisis, high inflation and increased borrowing costs. Throw in the building safety act and the additional measures needed for taller buildings and it would be easy to imagine a scenario where no one can justify building new homes.