You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Separating refurbishment and new development as competing priorities will lead to missed opportunities and additional costs, writes Ed Richards
In the midst of a neverending housing crisis, with ever-increasing waiting lists, it seems obvious that we need to build, build, build! However, existing stock gets older, there’s a growing focus on sustainability and the tragedies of Grenfell and Rochdale have highlighted an urgent need to improve the quality of housing.
This has left many housing associations and local authorities grappling with the competing need to reinvest heavily in the homes they already own.
This dilemma has been further compounded by the cost of living crisis, high inflation and increased borrowing costs. Throw in the building safety act and the additional measures needed for taller buildings and it would be easy to imagine a scenario where no one can justify building new homes.
It is definitely true that no landlord should be negating its health and safety requirements or allowing tenants to live in homes full of damp and mould, so the immediate priority to divert funds towards tackling such issues is clear. However, new development doesn’t just provide homes for residents on waiting lists and stuck in temporary accommodation, it is also a way of bringing in additional income through both capital receipts and ongoing rental income.
So how can housing providers manage these competing priorities? For starters, the two options shouldn’t operate in silos. In too many organisations completely different teams or directorates are responsible for these strands of work. This failure to strategically assess all options together can lead to missed opportunities and additional costs.
“In the midst of a never-ending housing crisis, with ever-increasing waiting lists, it seems obvious that we need to build, build, build!”
For example, one client we are working with at Airey Miller has a comprehensive, multi-phase regeneration scheme taking place in the same area as the housing team are refurbishing hundreds of properties to house temporary accommodation residents.
The outcome has been delays to the regeneration scheme as it has had a knock-on effect on ballot eligibility and the housing offer for those temporary accommodation residents who moved into homes that had been refurbished. At the same time plans are unclear for the later phases and so refurbishment is taking place before anyone knows whether there will be any demolition.
Other clients we work with have missed out on opportunities to utilise stock being refurbished for decant purposes. A more joined-up way of working would speed up the regeneration process, reduce costs and in turn create more homes for people on the waiting list overall.
The government also has a role to play. It has recently launched its retrofit programme, which will see £500m spent under the local authority component of the Green Homes Grant scheme, with a further £62m from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund Demonstrator to be used to explore innovative ways to deliver “deep retrofits” for social housing.
“It will never be easy to deliver new homes and maintain existing ones when budgets are stressed, waiting lists are ever increasing and temporary accommodation costs are sky high”
As levels of retrofit grant start to increase, it is important that this isn’t to the detriment of grant funding available for new development. The recent announcement by Homes England of funding for replacement homes in regeneration schemes is welcome, and we hope that the GLA will follow suit to prevent regeneration schemes in London stalling. However, the total amount of funding for new homes available is unchanged and still significantly below the amount that housing providers say is needed.
It will never be easy to deliver new homes and maintain existing ones when budgets are stressed, waiting lists are ever increasing and temporary accommodation costs are sky high. All the more reason therefore for housing providers to think strategically and cross-departmentally.
Until budget holders are empowered to see the wider picture, we will continue to miss out on opportunities to both maximise the number of homes we build and ensure our existing residents live in the high-quality homes they deserve.
Ed Richards, partner at Airey Miller, and participant on The Housing Forum’s Futures Network for future leaders across the housing sector
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories