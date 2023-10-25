Housing providers need to be prepared to step up on domestic violence

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Anna Bennett and Kelly Henderson share best practice when it comes to domestic abuse policies for registered providers
While the exact outcomes of the recent consultation on new consumer standards proposed by the Regulator for Social Housing are yet to be published, it’s reasonable to expect the primary focus will be on landlords’ accountability for prioritising tenants’ safety.
It is widely expected the resulting recommendations will therefore include further provisions for domestic abuse survivors.
But while the likely stipulations and increased scrutiny for registered providers (RPs) surrounding this area will come into force in April 2024, what constitutes best practice – and how to implement it – can often be a different challenge entirely.
To that end, we are already advising organisations not only on how to stay on the right side of the regulatory obligations, but how to best prepare their organisations for the impending changes.
Central to this advice is the need for clearly defined policies and frameworks when it comes to dealing with cases involving domestic abuse. While many RPs will have policies touching on this issue, we still see many examples where this is not the case.
One common pitfall is the combining of domestic abuse policy into a wider anti-social behaviour (ASB) policy.
It is important to note that the reporting and referral pathways and the appropriate legal remedies to use are likely to be distinct from standard ASB cases. This means a ‘one size fits all’ policy is therefore unlikely to be fit for purpose, especially once the new standards are in place.
“Where before the onus was on the tenant to bring a complaint to the provider, a likely change in the new standards will be greater responsibility on providers and all their employees”
However, developing and implementing a dedicated policy for domestic abuse cases can see some RPs unsure of where to begin. A starting point may be to seek best practice examples of existing policies in similar organisations and using these as a basis to explore constructing a policy that is right for your organisation.
RPs should also consider consulting specialist domestic abuse services in their areas.
Your policy should be a demonstration of what your organisation is actually able to commit to and, of course, you should avoid to implementing a policy that is unlikely to be achievable. You should work with your legal team to ensure the policy is in line with legal and regulatory standards.
An organisation can have a comprehensive policy, but if staff are not trained effectively in how to implement it, the policy will be ineffective and cause potential issues. When it comes to domestic abuse, one of the most fundamental aspects is the ability of organisations to be able to recognise signs of domestic abuse.
Where before the onus was on the tenant to bring a complaint to the provider, a likely change in the new standards will be greater responsibility on providers and all their employees – including maintenance and building management – to act on any signs that may be related to domestic abuse and require investigation.
It is imperative that alongside any policy that is developed, a robust training and implementation framework is also put in place.
“A starting point may be to seek best practice examples of existing policies in similar organisations and using these as a basis to explore constructing a policy that is right for your organisation”
While data protection is of utmost importance in any setting, when it comes to domestic abuse cases, it can be critical to the safety of tenants. Ensuring data protection is a key component of training is therefore essential. With greater accountability placed on the RP, it is also likely that more parties will become involved in domestic abuse instances. Strict protocols for data privacy and sharing of information will be paramount to ensure the safety of those individuals who are seeking protection.
While the ability to provide tenants with good-quality and safe accommodation is a common goal, there is no denying that increased demand and reduced stock are presenting challenges to RPs. For organisations looking to prepare to ensure readiness for next year’s changes, our advice is not to wait until these new stipulations are enforced, but to get ahead and start putting measures in place now.
While it’s not necessary to be an expert in policy and legal obligations, these matters can be complex. Organisations should consult their legal teams closely throughout the process to ensure that any new policies are lawful and can be implemented successfully, providing assurance for both their tenants and themselves.
Anna Bennett, partner, Devonshires; and Kelly Henderson, managing director, Addressing Domestic Abuse
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