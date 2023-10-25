Housing providers need to be prepared to step up on domestic violence

Anna Bennett and Kelly Henderson share best practice when it comes to domestic abuse policies for registered providers #UKhousing

To that end, we are already advising organisations not only on how to stay on the right side of the regulatory obligations, but how to best prepare their organisations for the impending changes.

But while the likely stipulations and increased scrutiny for registered providers (RPs) surrounding this area will come into force in April 2024, what constitutes best practice – and how to implement it – can often be a different challenge entirely.

It is widely expected the resulting recommendations will therefore include further provisions for domestic abuse survivors.

While the exact outcomes of the recent consultation on new consumer standards proposed by the Regulator for Social Housing are yet to be published, it’s reasonable to expect the primary focus will be on landlords’ accountability for prioritising tenants’ safety.

Central to this advice is the need for clearly defined policies and frameworks when it comes to dealing with cases involving domestic abuse. While many RPs will have policies touching on this issue, we still see many examples where this is not the case. One common pitfall is the combining of domestic abuse policy into a wider anti-social behaviour (ASB) policy.

It is important to note that the reporting and referral pathways and the appropriate legal remedies to use are likely to be distinct from standard ASB cases. This means a ‘one size fits all’ policy is therefore unlikely to be fit for purpose, especially once the new standards are in place. “Where before the onus was on the tenant to bring a complaint to the provider, a likely change in the new standards will be greater responsibility on providers and all their employees”

However, developing and implementing a dedicated policy for domestic abuse cases can see some RPs unsure of where to begin. A starting point may be to seek best practice examples of existing policies in similar organisations and using these as a basis to explore constructing a policy that is right for your organisation. RPs should also consider consulting specialist domestic abuse services in their areas.