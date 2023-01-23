Housing providers urged to put processes in place as new fire door requirements come into force

Regulations requiring regular checks on fire doors under the Fire Safety (England) Regulations 2022 come into force today and mark a major new addition to the sector’s regular safety responsibilities.

The rules require ‘responsible persons’ to carry out quarterly checks on doors in communal areas, and annual checks on flat entrance doors in buildings taller than 11 metres.

These follow the recommendation of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry in October 2019, which suggested more regular checks in a wider range of buildings.

The inquiry found that the catastrophic failure of ‘self-closing’ devices on flat entrance doors in the tower was a major contributing factor to the rapid loss of ‘compartmentation’ inside Grenfell Tower.

As the first residents to be affected fled their homes, their doors did not swing shut behind them, which meant thick, choking smoke rapidly filled the tower’s lobbies and prevented other residents from escaping.

It later emerged that two-thirds of the tower’s doors had broken or missing self-closers, despite repeated warnings from the London Fire Brigade to landlord the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea and a ‘deficiency notice’ served in November 2016 specifically raising this issue in regard to Grenfell Tower.

Failing self-closers were also a major contributing factor to the Bronx fire in New York in January last year, which killed 17 people including eight children.

Research last year by the Fire Door Inspection Scheme warned of a “tragedy waiting to happen” after revealing that 100,000 inspections it carried out produced a failure rate of 75%.