Housing secretary approves plans for 1,700-home Somerset scheme following public inquiry

Permission was granted last week based on a recommendation from the planning inspector, following a local public inquiry held last year.

In a letter setting out housing secretary Steve Reed’s decision, the government said “there is a pressing and compelling need to boost the supply of market and affordable housing” in the area.

The masterplan for Selwood Garden Community, which will be based on farmland in Frome, includes 510 affordable homes, making up 30% of the total new supply.

This carried “very significant weight” in the decision to grant planning permission, as well as the potential jobs arising from the employment land and improvements to sustainable transport.