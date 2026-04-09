Housing secretary approves plans for 1,700-home Somerset scheme following public inquiry

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The housing secretary has approved planning permission for a 1,700-home ‘garden community’ in Somerset after calling in the application last year.
Permission was granted last week based on a recommendation from the planning inspector, following a local public inquiry held last year.
In a letter setting out housing secretary Steve Reed’s decision, the government said “there is a pressing and compelling need to boost the supply of market and affordable housing” in the area.
The masterplan for Selwood Garden Community, which will be based on farmland in Frome, includes 510 affordable homes, making up 30% of the total new supply.
This carried “very significant weight” in the decision to grant planning permission, as well as the potential jobs arising from the employment land and improvements to sustainable transport.
“Weighing against the proposal [are] visual and landscape impacts, which carry moderate weight; the less than substantial harm to the significance of designated heritage assets which carries great weight; and the harm arising from development in open countryside, in conflict with local policies carries limited weight,” the report said.
Overall, however, the housing secretary considered that the “adverse impacts of granting planning permission would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits”.
The application, by Land Value Alliances, was first submitted in August 2021 to Mendip District Council, which later became part of Somerset Council.
At the end of 2024, a majority of Somerset Council’s planning committee voted to be “minded to refuse” the application based on concerns over the impact on the local environment and pressure on local services.
Former housing secretary Angela Rayner called in the decision in February 2025, and the planning inspector held a local public inquiry later that year in August.
In response to the decision, Steve Tanner, chair of Frome Town Council’s Planning Committee, said: “I understand that there are mixed feelings and real concern about this decision and about the impact of this development on our local infrastructure.
“Frome Town Council have stayed at the table over the past five years, working closely with the developer and Somerset Council to push for the best possible outcome for Frome.
“Crucially, this scheme secures approximately 510 new affordable and socially rented homes for local people, which is something Frome desperately needs.
“So while we recognise people’s concerns, we also believe this approach is much better than the inevitable piecemeal developments coming forward and we will continue to work with developers to drive forward the best possible development for Frome.”
Andrew Simpson, director at NVB Architects, which developed the masterplan, said: “New housing should be embraced as an opportunity rather than a threat, but it must be planned strategically, thinking about 15 to 20 years of growth rather than piecemeal development.
“Larger-cale plans create real opportunities: affordable homes, employment land, transport infrastructure, social facilities and green space. If we cannot deliver genuinely affordable homes for the next generation, our communities will suffer.”
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