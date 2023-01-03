Housing secretary names and shames three more landlords

Orbit, Lambeth Council and Birmingham City Council were all highlighted after the Housing Ombudsman found severe maladministration in their handling of complaints.

Inside Housing revealed in March that the government intended to start naming and shaming poorly performing social landlords as part of its sweeping reforms of the sector.

The latest announcement brings the total number of social landlords to be publicly criticised by Mr Gove to 14.

To date, Clarion, Metropolitan Thames Valley, Johnnie Johnson Housing, Hackney Council, Housing Plus Group, Habinteg Housing, Shepherds Bush Housing Group, Southern Housing, Onward Homes, Catalyst and PA Housing have all been named and shamed.

So far in 2022-23, the ombudsman has ordered landlords to pay more than £574,000 in compensation to social tenants.

Mr Gove highlighted Orbit after it left an asthmatic tenant living with serious damp and mould and a slug infestation.

Lambeth Council was criticised after it left a tenant with boarded-up windows for three years, while Birmingham City Council failed to respond to a resident’s complaints of boiler faults and rotten floorboards in their living room.

Mr Gove said the three landlords failed their tenants, “letting people suffer in disgraceful conditions while refusing to listen to complaints or treat them with respect”.