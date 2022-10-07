Housing secretary pledges to fix building safety crisis ‘as soon as possible’

In his virtual speech to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham this week, Simon Clarke said he wants to finish what his predecessors “started to fix”, to “protect leaseholders and ensure the industry fixes the problems it created”.

It comes after Inside Housing’s investigation showed that despite a package of reforms aimed at helping leaseholders, many are still not protected from huge bills.

Mr Clarke said: “I will push on with pragmatic, common-sense reform that protects leaseholders, facilitates an operable insurance industry, and ensures we never have to face a tragedy like Grenfell again.”

He added that he is “resolved to fix the cladding issue as soon as possible”.