Housing secretary promises to bring sector together to ‘build, baby, build’ 

Mr Reed, alongside housing minister Matthew Pennycook, has reiterated the pair’s commitment to working in partnership with industry leaders to ramp up housebuilding.

They will focus on what they believe are the remaining barriers, including complex planning processes, “that stand in the way of building 1.5 million homes in this parliament”.

Mr Reed said: “I want us to build, baby, build, so we can put the key to a decent home into the hands of every single family that needs it.