Housing secretary promises to bring sector together to ‘build, baby, build’ 

Steve Reed, the new housing secretary, has promised to leave no stone unturned in his quest to get the sector to “build, baby, build”.
Mr Reed, alongside housing minister Matthew Pennycook, has reiterated the pair’s commitment to working in partnership with industry leaders to ramp up housebuilding.
They will focus on what they believe are the remaining barriers, including complex planning processes, “that stand in the way of building 1.5 million homes in this parliament”.
Mr Reed said: “I want us to build, baby, build, so we can put the key to a decent home into the hands of every single family that needs it.
“We are doubling down on our plans to unleash one of the biggest eras of building in our country’s history and we are backing the builders all the way.
“Through major planning reform and investment, we will break down the barriers to development and build the 1.5 million homes this country needs as part of our Plan for Change.”
This call to arms comes as the government is expected to announce more details on policy areas such as new towns, grant rates under the Social and Affordable Homes Programme, and rent convergence.
Sector groups are divided on the level of rent convergence to be introduced.
Meanwhile, the landmark Planning and Infrastructure Bill should also be passed into law.
Since starting his new role, Mr Reed met key developers and house builders before travelling to a housing site in Bedfordshire “to witness first-hand the best ways to move forward and speed up building at sites up and down the country”.
Several organisations welcomed the former secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs to his new post last week, and called for maintaining the level of engagement set under Angela Rayner to deliver the government’s housebuilding goals.
Ms Rayner, who was also the deputy prime minister, resigned after she admitted to not paying enough stamp duty land tax on an £800,000 property in Hove.
You can read Inside Housing’s more detailed look at what the new housing secretary might bring to the role here.
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