Housing secretary Simon Clarke leaves role after 49 days

Housing secretary Simon Clarke has announced that he will be leaving the role after just 49 days holding the brief #UKhousing

He added: “It has only been while holding these positions that I’ve come to appreciate the full weight of responsibility that ministers bear, and we are deeply fortunate to be supported in this by our civil servants and special advisers.”

In a tweet this afternoon, Mr Clarke indicated that he was leaving after saying it had been a great privilege to serve as the secretary of state for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Mr Clarke leaves the role after the announcement that Rishi Sunak is the country’s new prime minister, following Liz Truss announcing her resignation last week.

Mr Clarke was given the role after being a vocal supporter of Ms Truss in her leadership campaign. Over the weekend, he also pledged his support to Boris Johnson’s bid to become the prime minister again, before Mr Johnson revealed that he would not be bidding to replace Ms Truss.

It has been a great privilege to serve as Secretary of State @luhc, working alongside some terrific people to #LevelUp our communities, just as it was before that as Chief Secretary @hmtreasury. — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) It has been a great privilege to serve as Secretary of State @luhc, working alongside some terrific people to #LevelUp our communities, just as it was before that as Chief Secretary @hmtreasury. — Simon Clarke MP (@SimonClarkeMP) October 25, 2022

Last month, Mr Clarke was forced to write to MPs to correct the record after mistakenly claiming that only 24 tall buildings in England required fire safety remediation work during a parliamentary session.