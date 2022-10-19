Housing secretary to correct record after mistakenly claiming only 24 tall buildings need fire safety work

Simon Clarke had been asked by Labour’s Hilary Benn to provide his “assessment of the total number of properties in England that have yet to be made safe”.

Mr Clarke replied: “My commitment to making sure that we follow through on the issue of remediating unsafe buildings is total.

“There are 24 buildings over 18 metres that have yet to be remediated in the way that the right honourable gentleman sets out.”

The answer sparked confusion among residents of dangerous buildings on social media, and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has now confirmed that Mr Clarke made an error.

A source told Inside Housing that he “misspoke” and will be writing to Hansard, Mr Benn and the select committee that scrutinises his department’s work to set the record straight.