Housing secretary urges councils to opt for strategic partnerships in SAHP bids

The MP for Streatham and Croydon North said the first bids for the money came in “within hours” of the scheme opening for applications last month.

Speaking in a recorded video message to delegates at the Securing the Future of Council Housing summit yesterday, Mr Reed said: “If you’re looking to make a bid, I urge you to be bold and ambitious.

“Consider applying to be a strategic partner with multi-year agreements, not just for individual projects. My job is to make it easier for councils to bid.”

Mr Reed claimed the government has tweaked the programme so it is easier for councils to use, with grant flexibility for more complex schemes, an option to mix grant with Right to Buy receipts and £9m for 44 councils to develop their future programmes.