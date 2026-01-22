Housing secretary will hold new town developers to affordable targets but says there will be ‘some flex’

Housing secretary Steve Reed has insisted he will hold developers to the government’s target of 40% affordable housing in its flagship new towns, but said he cannot give any “cast iron guarantees” #UKhousing

“Whilst I can’t give you a cast-iron, categoric guarantee, I can say we’ll do our damnedest to hold to that target, and I’m going to hold to that target, and get developers to hold to that target too,” he added.

Asked whether he would hit the target of 40% affordable and 20% social housing, set out in the New Towns Code in 2024, the housing secretary said it would depend on the viability of the chosen sites, and there would be “some flex”.

Mr Reed appeared for the first time in front of the House of Lords’ Built Environment Committee yesterday afternoon (21 January) to give evidence to its inquiry on new towns.

Discussing the balance between affordable housing and viability, Mr Reed pointed to London, and said the aim of his emergency package was to stimulate the market by “stripping out” unnecessary costs for developers.

Then, if profitability increases, there are mechanisms that can be used to claw back affordable contributions.

Mr Reed said: “The accelerator package that we brought forward for London, for instance, has temporarily reduced a requirement on affordability in order to get the market building. Because 30% of nothing is nothing, whereas 20% of something is some social homes.”

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook said last week that the department will start on a consultation process in February for each of the 12 new towns recommended by the New Towns Taskforce.

Among the 12 areas, the government has said that sites at Tempsford in Central Bedfordshire, Crews Hill in Enfield, north London and Leeds South Bank look most promising.

In yesterday’s inquiry session, Mr Reed was asked by Baroness Andrews whether the consultation process will lead to a “clear set” of placemaking principles for sites as they go forward.