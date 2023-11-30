Housing sector hits financial ‘turning point’ but more mergers still likely, S&P says

The credit ratings agency said the “negative bias” seen in the sector will remain, but is likely to ease in the current financial year as margins “strengthen modestly”.

Speaking during a webinar yesterday, Karin Erlander, an analyst at S&P, said: “We think from our perspective that the sector might have reached a turning point.”

She put this down to the expected rise in housing associations’ spending on existing homes to continue at a “slower pace”, partly helped by grant funding.

“Expected growth in rental revenues and abating pressure on the cost base further underpin our expectation that financial performance will recover modestly,” Ms Erlander said.