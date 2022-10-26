Housing select committee chair: ‘Exempt accommodation homes are worst housing provision I have seen’

Homes provided by the exempt accommodation sector are among the “worst example of poor housing provision” ever seen by the long-time chair of parliament’s housing select committee #UKhousing

Since a small level of support is required, this type of housing is exempt from usual housing benefit caps, meaning providers can often charge very high rates of rent that are well above housing benefit levels.

Exempt accommodation is a type of housing that is often used by people who find it difficult to access other forms of housing, such as prison leavers, recovering addicts, refugees and those fleeing domestic violence.

Mr Betts was speaking ahead of the publication of the select committee’s much-anticipated report into exempt accommodation.

Speaking to Inside Housing, Clive Betts, chair of the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Select Committee, said that what members see while investigating exempt accommodation is “truly awful”, and that they are shocked by how “exploitative” the whole system is.

In many cases, it provides crucial accommodation for those hardest to house, but an increasing number of providers are taking advantage of tenants and providing sub-standard accommodation, while making huge profits.

Mr Betts said that members of the committee had been exposed to a lot of bad services, poor-quality provision and exploitative practices by providers during their work.

He said: “I think this is the worst example of poor provision that I’ve seen, and, this is all paid for by the taxpayer.”

He added: “You’ve got poor standards of accommodation, virtually no support, very vulnerable people, and communities being completely disrupted.

“And then, an eye-watering bill for the taxpayer, who are in many cases being ripped off by unscrupulous individuals.”

The report published today provides an overview of the sharp practices that are taking place within the exempt accommodation sector, including residents being threatened with eviction if they complain about standards.

It also highlights the poor-quality levels of housing and often complete lack of support provided to the vulnerable people who live in these properties. In some of the most shocking cases, the report points to examples of residents being sexually harassed and raped by landlords under the threat of eviction, or even murdered by fellow residents.

Mr Betts said that most of the provision the committee had been greeted with is poor, and provides little support in exchange for huge sums of money.