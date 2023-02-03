Housing select committee launches planning policy inquiry

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MPs on the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee today announced an inquiry into the housing secretary’s proposed reforms of the UK’s national planning policy.
The committee will examine the government’s proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) alongside its wider approach to planning reform.
The committee is expected to examine the government’s proposed changes to the NPPF, the approach to developing National Development Management Policies (NDMPs) and other proposals for planning reform resulting from the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill.
A key vote on planning reforms was pulled in November amid the threat of a backbench rebellion over local housing targets.
Officially, the delay was blamed on busy parliamentary schedules amid a rebellion from a growing number of Conservative backbenchers who ambushed the new legislation with changes that would tear up existing rules on housing targets.
About 50 MPs signed a set of amendments to the bill, tabled by Theresa Villiers, the Conservative MP for Chipping Barnet, that would scrap mandatory local housing targets set by Westminster and make them advisory instead.
Clive Betts MP, chair of the LUHC, said: “The government’s consultation on reforms to national planning policy raises a series of issues into areas such as NDMPs and how they might affect the primacy of local plans, as well as questions around local housing need, the stated commitment to the housing target and how this is supported by local plans.
“We are already hearing that the uncertainty of what the planning system will look like, and the state of flux over recent years, is now having an impact on planners, councils and developers.
“A host of housing and other planning issues, including planning for on-shore wind, are affected by the consultation.”
Mr Betts had already warned in December last year that the move by Michael Gove, the housing secretary, to scrap housebuilding targets for councils would lead to fewer new properties and the government’s 300,000 homes-a-year pledge failing.
However, he said the committee was looking forward to hearing the views of local councils, house builders, planners and other interested parties on the government’s proposed policies and how they might affect planning and housing provision across England.
The committee’s scrutiny of the reforms to national planning policy is likely to open with an evidence session with planning, local authority and housing stakeholders.
This session is scheduled for March, after the deadline of 2 March for the government’s NPPF consultation.
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