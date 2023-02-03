Housing select committee launches planning policy inquiry

The Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee announced an inquiry into the housing secretary’s proposed reforms of the UK’s national planning policy #UKhousing

A key vote on planning reforms was pulled in November amid the threat of a backbench rebellion over local housing targets.

The committee is expected to examine the government’s proposed changes to the NPPF, the approach to developing National Development Management Policies (NDMPs) and other proposals for planning reform resulting from the Levelling-up and Regeneration Bill.

The committee will examine the government’s proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) alongside its wider approach to planning reform.

Officially, the delay was blamed on busy parliamentary schedules amid a rebellion from a growing number of Conservative backbenchers who ambushed the new legislation with changes that would tear up existing rules on housing targets.

About 50 MPs signed a set of amendments to the bill, tabled by Theresa Villiers, the Conservative MP for Chipping Barnet, that would scrap mandatory local housing targets set by Westminster and make them advisory instead.

Clive Betts MP, chair of the LUHC, said: “The government’s consultation on reforms to national planning policy raises a series of issues into areas such as NDMPs and how they might affect the primacy of local plans, as well as questions around local housing need, the stated commitment to the housing target and how this is supported by local plans.

“We are already hearing that the uncertainty of what the planning system will look like, and the state of flux over recent years, is now having an impact on planners, councils and developers.

“A host of housing and other planning issues, including planning for on-shore wind, are affected by the consultation.”