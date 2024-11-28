Housing should be the government’s mission

Bold ambition drives a nation’s confidence. In June, ahead of the general election, Labour launched its plan of action to rebuild Britain under five missions. These are:

The Institute for Government thinktank provides a sound articulation of when a government adopts the mission approach. It said: “Missions differ from normal targets in a few ways. First, a mission deals with a long-term and complex issue. They are set objectives to deal with a big issue.

“Second, a mission sets what the government wants to achieve as a result, rather than the means to do so.

“Where government may usually set out things like spending, policy and key stakeholders in achieving its goals, a mission focuses on the outcome. In theory, this allows for a more innovative and flexible approach to the mission.”