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Housing spokesperson for LGA withdraws Labour candidacy after allegations

News06.06.24by Grainne Cuffe

The leader of Barking and Dagenham Council and housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association (LGA) has withdrawn his Labour candidacy, following allegations made against him.

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Darren Rodwell confirmed he had withdrawn his candidacy
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LinkedIn IHThe leader of Barking and Dagenham Council and housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association has withdrawn his Labour candidacy, following allegations made against him #UKhousing

Darren Rodwell, who had been selected as the Labour candidate for Barking, said that while he “completely refutes” the allegations, he did not “want this issue to become a distraction to the campaign”.

On Tuesday, Labour failed to publish Mr Rodwell’s name, despite other candidates’ names being published. 

The Independent then published a piece that claimed the council leader pulled out of the election race following sexual harassment allegations.

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Mr Rodwell said: “I have decided to take the incredibly difficult decision to withdraw my candidacy. 

“I completely refute the allegations that have been in the press. I don’t want this issue to become a distraction to the campaign.

“The Labour Party has made clear that there is no active investigation into complaints about me.

“But I believe it to be in the best interests of my family at this time to step aside from the candidacy, as I have to put family first.

“This place means the world to me, and I will continue to fight for this borough, the community I love and lead the council.”

Nesil Caliskan, leader of Enfield Council, replaced Mr Rodwell as Labour’s candidate for Barking. 

Last year, Mr Rodwell was criticised for comments he made about threatening to evict families whose children do not inform on knife crime.

In a Guardian piece, he said: “If your child is involved in an incident and knows who the perpetrators are and refuses to speak out, we will look at reviewing your housing agreement.”

However, he then told Inside Housing his comments were taken “completely out of context”.

He added: “I did the original interview, it got picked up and sensationalised to make me sound like I was some sort of [Benito] Mussolini.” 

In November, Mr Rodwell called on the government to provide more funding for councils, to increase affordable housebuilding.

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