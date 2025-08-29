Housing starts in Wales fall by a quarter to record low as planning delays blamed

A total of 3,798 homes across all tenures were started in the year to the end of March 2025, compared with just over 5,000 the year before, the Welsh government reported.

The figure is down on a high of nearly 7,000 starts in 2015-16.

The Home Builders Federation (HBF) representative body claimed the drop was partly due to out-of-date local development plans and planning system delays.

Mark Harris, planning and policy advisor for Wales at the HBF, also said a lack of resources in council planning departments was creating “more uncertainty and cost for builders”.