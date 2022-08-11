Housing stock under threat as Slough considers £600m asset sell-off

Commissioners were sent into Slough Council last December to address serious financial and management failures at the request of the former housing secretary Michael Gove.

They describe the borough as one of high deprivation, with “associated poor-quality housing”.

Their report described the “unprecedented” scale of challenges facing Slough, including financial issues due to piling debt and poor accounting practices and governance issues that have decimated the council’s capability and capacity.

This means the local authority no longer has the means to deliver its own development plans, although it maintains that there will still be a “significant” supply of new affordable homes in the area.

Slough Council will require at least £670m in capitalisation support over the next few years, alongside £600m in asset disposals to help clear its debts.