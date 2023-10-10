Housing was missing from the Conservative conference

@Jules_Birch says the Conservatives have not just run out of ideas about housing – they have next to nothing to say about it

It’s not unusual to have to duck between fringe meetings to find out what political parties really think about housing, but this is the first conference I can remember where the official proceedings featured so little.

Even housing, communities and levelling-up secretary Michael Gove had little fresh to say about the ‘H’ part of his portfolio from the main stage and made no reference to plans for renter and leasehold reform.

Thousands of homes were already going to be built under the existing plan, but that is now set to be ramped up under a Euston Development Corporation that seems all about maximising developer contributions from luxury flats rather than meeting local housing need.

The only mention of housing in the prime minister’s speech was a reference to “thousands of homes for the next generation of homeowners” that will be built at the new Euston terminus of HS2.

It’s hard to know quite what to make of a Conservative conference at which housing was – quite literally – a fringe issue.

The most startling fringe appearance came from Liz Truss at her so-called Great British Growth Rally, where housebuilding was given top billing alongside cutting corporation tax and extracting more oil and gas.

The failed former prime minister called for 500,000 new homes a year to be built by offering tax breaks to local areas to get rid of red tape.

She argued that increased supply would make housing more affordable, boost economic growth, cut the housing benefit bill and avoid the need for the government to intervene in the housing market.

Housebuilding at that kind of level – double what’s been achieved since the end of the era of mass council housing – would indeed make a difference but it’s much less clear how to get there.

“The only ‘red tape’ mentioned by Ms Truss was protections for those perennial targets of right-wing politicians, newts and badgers, rather than the planning system or the objections of local Tory MPs and voters”

The only ‘red tape’ mentioned by Ms Truss was protections for those perennial targets of right-wing politicians, newts and badgers, rather than the planning system or the objections of local Tory MPs and voters.

Tax breaks might be attractive in some areas but would they really work in the most well-heeled areas with the most unaffordable housing?

And who would actually build the 500,000 new homes? It’s hard to see a Truss government turning to social landlords, and house builders have little incentive to lower their prices and have large parts of the land market sewn up.

So it would require a surge in new entrants to the market as in the 1930s plus radical planning reform that would be bound to meet stiff resistance.

Michael Gove and housing minister Rachael Maclean were prominent around the fringes of the conference, too.

Between them they had reassurances for campaigners that the Renters’ Reform Bill will receive a second reading “in the Autumn”, but no guarantees that this would be before the King’s Speech in November, meaning that it may have to start again from scratch.