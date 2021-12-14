Housing wealth has grown by £3tn since 2000. It is time for the tax system to catch up

It has so many zeros in it that it’s worth writing it out in full: £3,000,000,000,000. That’s the increase in the housing wealth of British households since 2000, according to new analysis from the Resolution Foundation.

Perhaps even more remarkably, around half of that has been (un)earned since 2012, in the wake of a global financial crisis that seemed set to bring the whole market crashing down.

The distribution of all that housing wealth has been startlingly unequal. Londoners gained almost four times as much (£76,000) as those in the North East (£21,000), and the over-65s eight times as much as 30 to 34 year olds and more than three times as much as 35 to 39 year olds.

Where the least wealthy third of households gained less than £1,000 per adult, the wealthiest 10% chalked up an average gain of £174,000.

Needless to say, the gains for anyone who has remained a social or private renter are zero and zero; and less than zero for leaseholders unlucky enough to be stuck in unmortgageable and unsaleable flats.

Interest rates are one of the major factors behind those extraordinary overall gains, first as they fell in the wake of Bank of England independence and inflation targeting after 1997, then again as they fell to record lows after the financial crisis.

But taxation is another. Stamp duty is the main tax on homeownership and rates have risen sharply, but it is paid by buyers rather than sellers and it goes with the flow of existing wealth.