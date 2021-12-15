How a council is transforming its homelessness approach by focusing on mental health

Ufuk Karaman was living in a camper van, parked outside a police station, when he met the outreach worker from New Forest District Council outside its town hall in Lymington on New Year’s Eve. He had been sleeping rough, first in a car, then this camper van, for months before he had agreed to the meeting.

“I felt really low and unworthy. I didn’t have any support around me. At the same time, I was still going to work and trying to keep my head up,” he says. “I was crying a lot and feeling suicidal.”

“At that time, I was very scared to be around people, of going into a shared house”

Within a week of that meeting, he had his own room in a guest house with an en-suite bathroom and lockable door. “At that time, I was very scared to be around people, of going into a shared house,” he says. “But then I felt worthy. There were people out there who wanted to help me. I started to think positively again.”

In June, he moved into a flat – temporary accommodation while he searches for a more permanent home.

Such a positive outcome was unlikely until recently. Until 2020, New Forest District Council did not have a single support worker in its homelessness team. There would have been no one to meet a scared, depressed man, help him to take that first step into a guest house, and keep checking on him as he got himself “back together again”, as Mr Karaman puts it.

Now the authority has eight support staff and has just recruited a mental health homelessness practitioner, a nurse, from Southern Health, an NHS trust with which it works.