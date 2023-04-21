How a customer-obsessed approach can transform the sector

Yorkshire Housing believes that a combination of analogue and digital transactions is where the most value is created (picture: Yorkshire Housing)

Yorkshire Housing believes that a combination of analogue and digital transactions is where the most value is created (picture: Yorkshire Housing)

Nick Atkin explains why housing associations could learn from the success of companies such as Apple and Amazon by having a relentless focus on customers #UKhousing

Customer obsession isn’t a new phenomenon. The success of companies such as Amazon and Apple have been built on a relentless focus on the customer. Ultimately, for us, customer obsession is about placing the needs of customers above everything else – making sure they have safe, comfortable and affordable homes to live in.

The housing sector is about to go through a similar revolution in how services are delivered and perceived. The way in which services are designed and delivered outside the housing world is raising customer expectations for a faster, more efficient and on-demand service. Our customers no longer compare us against other housing providers. They expect the same level of service from their landlord as they do from their supermarket, energy provider or online retailer.

Jeff Bezos is quoted as saying about Amazon: “The number-one thing that has made us successful by far is an obsessive-compulsive focus on the customer.”

For housing associations, that means focusing on delivering core services, getting things right the first time, responding quickly when things go wrong, making it easy for customers to interact with us, as well as showing openness and empathy.

In simple terms, it’s about doing the right thing and understanding the needs of our customers, many of whom have specific needs related to their income, health and mobility.

A series of high-profile scandals have left the sector exposed. Grenfell and building safety still dominate the headlines almost six years on from the fire and the tragic death of Awaab Ishak has left people questioning whether we still care. It’s time to reset, refocus and get back to basics. The Better Social Housing Review goes some way to addressing this, but it is just the first step on the journey.

Creating a customer-obsessed organisation after the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic quickly altered the relationship between landlord and customer, prompting a shift from growth and building new homes, to supporting vulnerable customers. As community centres and offices closed, organisations were forced to embrace digital channels, leading to an expectation of more choice in customer interactions.

“Simply writing the words ‘customer obsessed’ in a shiny new business strategy doesn’t cut it. This needs to be underpinned by investment in training and education”

Here at Yorkshire Housing, we’ve set out a new vision which puts customer obsession at the centre of everything we do by transforming culture, processes and systems. We’ll personalise services and design them to be easy to use, while listening to customer feedback so we know we’re making the right decisions. We’re working with customers to develop a Yorkshire Housing Standard. This goes well beyond the government’s Decent Homes Standard by investing in our homes, places and neighbourhoods.

A customer-obsessed approach also allows us to identify ways to reduce costs without compromising the quality of our homes and services. This helps to alleviate the impact of high inflation and rising energy prices, both of which represent a huge challenge for the sector.

We also know that customers are worried about rising prices, so maintaining income levels could be a challenge in the months and years ahead. By better understanding customers’ financial circumstances and needs, we can work with them to find solutions, reducing the risk of rent arrears and improving overall cash flow.