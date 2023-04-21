How a customer-obsessed approach can transform the sector

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Nick Atkin explains why housing associations could learn from the success of companies such as Apple and Amazon by having a relentless focus on customers
Jeff Bezos is quoted as saying about Amazon: “The number-one thing that has made us successful by far is an obsessive-compulsive focus on the customer.”
The housing sector is about to go through a similar revolution in how services are delivered and perceived. The way in which services are designed and delivered outside the housing world is raising customer expectations for a faster, more efficient and on-demand service. Our customers no longer compare us against other housing providers. They expect the same level of service from their landlord as they do from their supermarket, energy provider or online retailer.
Customer obsession isn’t a new phenomenon. The success of companies such as Amazon and Apple have been built on a relentless focus on the customer. Ultimately, for us, customer obsession is about placing the needs of customers above everything else – making sure they have safe, comfortable and affordable homes to live in.
For housing associations, that means focusing on delivering core services, getting things right the first time, responding quickly when things go wrong, making it easy for customers to interact with us, as well as showing openness and empathy.
In simple terms, it’s about doing the right thing and understanding the needs of our customers, many of whom have specific needs related to their income, health and mobility.
A series of high-profile scandals have left the sector exposed. Grenfell and building safety still dominate the headlines almost six years on from the fire and the tragic death of Awaab Ishak has left people questioning whether we still care. It’s time to reset, refocus and get back to basics. The Better Social Housing Review goes some way to addressing this, but it is just the first step on the journey.
Creating a customer-obsessed organisation after the pandemic
The coronavirus pandemic quickly altered the relationship between landlord and customer, prompting a shift from growth and building new homes, to supporting vulnerable customers. As community centres and offices closed, organisations were forced to embrace digital channels, leading to an expectation of more choice in customer interactions.
“Simply writing the words ‘customer obsessed’ in a shiny new business strategy doesn’t cut it. This needs to be underpinned by investment in training and education”
Here at Yorkshire Housing, we’ve set out a new vision which puts customer obsession at the centre of everything we do by transforming culture, processes and systems. We’ll personalise services and design them to be easy to use, while listening to customer feedback so we know we’re making the right decisions. We’re working with customers to develop a Yorkshire Housing Standard. This goes well beyond the government’s Decent Homes Standard by investing in our homes, places and neighbourhoods.
A customer-obsessed approach also allows us to identify ways to reduce costs without compromising the quality of our homes and services. This helps to alleviate the impact of high inflation and rising energy prices, both of which represent a huge challenge for the sector.
We also know that customers are worried about rising prices, so maintaining income levels could be a challenge in the months and years ahead. By better understanding customers’ financial circumstances and needs, we can work with them to find solutions, reducing the risk of rent arrears and improving overall cash flow.
A study by the Institute of Customer Service published in 2021, found that high levels of customer satisfaction are directly related to higher levels of trust and, in turn, customer retention and recommendation, while improving efficiency and reducing cost.
Simply writing the words “customer obsessed” in a shiny new business strategy doesn’t cut it. This needs to be underpinned by investment in training and education, so colleagues can develop the skills and knowledge needed to strengthen their relationships with our customers.
“Technology should only ever be viewed as an enabler to achieve a customer-obsessed culture, not as a quick fix”
Historically, the housing sector has primarily focused on property maintenance and management, with little emphasis on customer service and experience.
The continuing housing crisis means there is always a need to build more homes, but by prioritising customers, housing associations can build a strong reputation for delivering excellent customer service and satisfaction, shielding them from negative publicity and reputational damage that can be difficult to recover from.
The role of technology
Housing associations have already started using digital tools to improve customer engagement and make processes such as reporting repairs and making online rent payments simple. But we still fall behind in adopting new technologies.
However, technology should only ever be viewed as an enabler to achieve a customer-obsessed culture, not as a quick fix. A combination of analogue and digital transactions is where the most value is created.
Technology enables us to collect vast amounts of information about customer preferences and behaviours, and about our homes. The use of sensors can help us to predict when things like boilers might break down and prevent issues like damp and mould. We’re already using smart tech to make our homes healthier and to pre-empt repairs, but there’s much more we can do.
There’s an increasing focus on the role of artificial Intelligence (AI). When used in the right way AI can help to provide a seamless customer experience, with chatbots offering personalised support, and voice assistants providing quick access to information. This could free up time for colleagues to give one-on-one support to those customers who need it most.
In simple terms, if housing associations use technology well, they can learn more about their customers and provide personalised and engaging experiences to help build stronger and longer-lasting relationships.
Customer obsession is a philosophy. Something to keep in mind throughout every aspect of what we do and the services we provide – from building new homes to customer service delivery, and even hiring new people. Our job is simple – we just need to focus on what matters to our customers.
Nick Atkin, chief executive, Yorkshire Housing
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