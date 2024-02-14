The first thing Tanique Daley says sets the tone for our conversation: “We just recognised that, as an organisation, we wanted to do more to stop racism and discrimination.”

The resident engagement officer at Manchester-based Mosscare St Vincent’s (MSV) is talking about why the 9,000-home landlord set up an anti-racism task force (ART). Given that the Housing Ombudsman deals with numerous cases involving the ‘othering’ of residents in a way that can leave them feeling excluded and marginalised, the need for such a task force is apparent.

The ombudsman’s experience begs a question about what landlords should be doing to ensure residents aren’t excluded and how they should look to design and run services as a result. So, what is MSV’s model and what learning might there be for the rest of the sector?

Ms Daley is speaking to us at MSV’s community space called Space Manchester, a two-story, red-brick building flanked by rows of primarily Victorian and Edwardian terraces in the adjacent streets, on Great Western Street in Moss Side, an area of Manchester with long-standing Afro-Caribbean and South Asian populations. According to the 2021 Census, more than a third of residents in the Moss Side ward are Afro-Caribbean, a fifth South Asian and a fifth white British.

Within two minutes’ walk of the Great Western Street office you can find Caribbean, Ethiopian and Sudanese cafes. The office also doubles as a community hub, and it is one of several locations where local people can report instances of hate crime as part of the landlord’s new project.

ART was borne out of MSV’s equality and inclusion group. It aims to learn from people’s experience of everyday racism and use that to improve the landlord’s policies and service delivery. The initiative was inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, but its mission is a local one: to make sure its resident engagement strategy is truly meeting the needs of the community it serves.

There are 23 members of the ART group from across the business who meet once a month. The outcomes of these meetings are fed back into the landlord’s equality, diversity and inclusion strategy, as outlined in its corporate plan for 2022-2025.

But ART is also about engaging with the area’s diversity in a way that builds community cohesion and trust, and reduces poverty.

“Anti-racism is part and parcel of what I do. Regardless of where residents come from – their backgrounds, ethnicity, culture, whatever characteristic – everybody’s welcome, and it’s amazing to see so many cultures living together,” says Salma Chaudri.