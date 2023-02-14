How a neurodiversity-friendly workshop aims to help tenants avoid homelessness

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Simon Brandon attends a neurodiversity-friendly workshop for tenants, aiming to prevent homelessness.
Photography also by Simon Brandon
“What is your favourite pizza topping?” It might not be the first question you’d expect at a workshop aimed at helping vulnerable social housing residents to manage their finances and tenancies. The answers from the eight people in the room include potatoes and fried eggs, which prompts a gasp or two, but the question has a deeper purpose. It sparks a discussion about the values governing today’s event – one of which is “no judgement”.
The workshop is being run by Your Own Place, a Norwich-based social enterprise that seeks to prevent homelessness by giving those at risk the skills and confidence they need to maintain their tenancies. The people in the room today have all experienced homelessness. They have all previously attended a Your Own Place workshop, and have now been asked to sit on the organisation’s advisory board, from where they will help to shape its approach and content.
The workshop is being held in the main room of a small flat not far from Norwich’s city centre. The room is a colourful, bright and welcoming space. Each wall is covered in sheets of paper filled with games, activities and labels. Your Own Place’s values are listed on the wall by the door; as well as “no judgement” they include “no right or wrong answers” and a pledge that everything discussed today is confidential – although Inside Housing has been given permission to report on today’s workshop. The intention is to create a space in which participants feel able to be open and honest – and in which they can take the lead.
“The thing I love most is that most of the activities are about empowering people to make choices for themselves,” says Jess Marsh, one of the facilitators running today’s workshop. “Often, a lot of the people we work with come from a background where people have just told them what they should and shouldn’t do. So empowering them, giving them the knowledge, drawing it out and confirming it, and saying ‘you clearly know what you’re doing’ makes a world of difference, because it’s showing you believe in them.”
‘Our trainees are the experts’
Before founding Your Own Place, chief executive Rebecca White worked as a teacher, as well as in children’s services and prisons. She noticed that many of the vulnerable young people who were being given the keys to their own homes at the age of 18 lacked the skills and knowledge they needed to successfully maintain a tenancy. This put them at a high risk of homelessness – and so Ms White established Your Own Place as a way to deliver training in those skills where it was most needed.
“Ours is a strong group model that is highly inclusive, being designed explicitly to be accessible, to cater to multiple divergent learning needs and skills, and to get the most from each group,” Ms White says. “Our trainees are the experts in the room. Together, we build their confidence in what they do know, pull out their strengths and create a community of support so they are better placed to navigate life’s challenges.”
She describes her organisation’s mission as preventing homelessness by supporting tenants who are having difficulty meeting the cost of living. Many neurodivergent people may be more at risk from the crisis, due to discrimination and additional barriers to accessing support. The National Autistic Society estimates that only 15% of autistic adults are in employment. A survey in 2020 by the Institute of Leadership and Management found that 50% of managers admitted discomfort in hiring neurodivergent people, with one in three uncomfortable hiring someone with ADHD. One study suggested that as many as 12% of homeless people could be autistic, compared with 1% of the general population.
This year, Your Own Place is planning workshops that focus on housing options, tenancies, rights and responsibilities for those who are in supported accommodation or vulnerably housed, and a distinct workshop with more time on money, savings, benefits, debt and getting help for those already in tenancies and struggling.
The choice to set up as a profit-turning community interest company rather than a charity was very deliberate, says Surya Campbell, lead facilitator at Your Own Place. “Rebecca chose that really specifically, because she just saw the challenges of applying for funding and then being beholden to funders delivering on their outcomes, their numbers and their outputs,” Ms Campbell explains.
The workshop activities segue softly into one another. Everyone is asked to rate how well they understand their housing options, for example, by placing a sticker somewhere along a line between a sad face emoji and a happy face one.
“I fully believe in this style of delivery,” Ms Marsh says. “It’s hands-on. I call it neurodiverse-friendly, because I myself am dyslexic, so I need that visual element. Dual coding is the best way to describe it. It’s visual, it’s auditory, it’s tactile. It enables you to have a voice, to talk through and process it, but it’s created up there on the walls so you can always see it in front of you.”
In January 2022, Your Own Place began a one-year contract to supply its services to Independent East, a consortium of five housing associations working in Norfolk and Suffolk. The feedback from tenants has been fantastic, says Paula Tuck, director of engagement and involvement at consortium member Saffron Housing Trust. One resident, she says, described the workshop they attended as life-changing. That is partly down to the value in outsourcing this kind of support, she adds – more specifically, in delivering it outside the boundaries of the landlord-tenant relationship.
“We want to do the right thing for our tenants. But they might not always want to share everything with us, because at the end of the day we’re their landlord,” she says. “When it’s somebody external delivering it, they feel that they can be more open.”
Building confidence
One of the most revealing activities in today’s workshop arguably depends on this level of trust and openness. Everyone – attendees, facilitators, even any reporters present – is asked to write on the wall something they regularly spend money on, how often they do so, and how much it costs each time.
The list includes everything from takeaway coffees to fish and chips – and when facilitator Mike Barton calculates the cumulative cost of each item over a week, a month and a year, there are one or two gasps. His was the takeaway coffee, which is costing him £65 a week, but even more eye-opening is the revelation that one attendee, who lives on a limited income, is spending around £2,000 a year on taxis. Personal finances and lifestyle choices can be difficult subjects to broach, but this genuinely feels like a safe space in which to discuss them – and the activity sparks a lengthy discussion.
Kevin Gee, tenancy support safeguarding manager at Norwich-based Broadland Housing Association – another member of the Independent East group – says Your Own Place’s workshops give tenants the confidence to make better decisions by revealing to them how much they already know.
“Last February, I was in a dark period. I had to give up my job because I was working in a factory at the time. Broadland rang me up and said, ‘You should go on this course. Your Own Place would be really good for you – it will help you understand why you need to pay your bills, and to understand money.’ I needed to get out of the bubble I was in, and it sounded like an opportunity to get out and meet new people and just to get out of the darkness I was facing in my life at that point.
“[Your Own Place] understood the problems I was going through, but they needed me to understand it for myself.
“I’m enjoying [today’s workshop]. You always learn new stuff, you meet different people who have had different experiences and you can pass on what you’ve learned, too. When people are very engaged, and they think and they listen… it’s very interactive, you get involved. I couldn’t just sit down and be talked at – I didn’t learn well at school, I’m more of a practical sort of person.
“The cost of living – everything has just gone up, and there’s not enough being done about it. The government’s way of doing it is just to [get people into] work, but with people who suffer from anxiety and mental health issues… it feels as though they’re not helping us whatsoever. We need something to pull together, to help us understand what we can do to help, what are the ways we can budget. You can stretch your money as far as possible, but when it runs out, it runs out. There’s no magical lifeline at the end. So that’s what people need to understand that there are people and organisations out there that can help you.
“They phoned me up first to explain what we were going to do, to see how I felt and what I wanted to learn, what areas I need to improve on. You don’t feel pushed or pressured.
“The biggest positive is learning from each other. It’s basically learning new skills - what’s important and what’s not important in life.”
“Some of them are on very low incomes, and they may not feel they’ve got budgeting skills or whatever, but this [approach] shows them that actually they already do know what to do.”
He also reports plenty of positive feedback from Broadland tenants. He mentions one by name: Gary Albone, who Mr Gee says has gained enormous confidence and “a real boost in life” following his attendance at a Your Own Place workshop. He is now a member of the organisation’s advisory board, and an enthusiastic attendee of today’s event (see box, above).
Once the workshop is over, pizzas arrive and everyone munches away in companionable silence. It has been a fairly tiring and intense day of activities and discussion, but the group’s energy levels – and interest – have remained high throughout. It is perhaps testament to this model of delivery – less didactic, more collegiate.
As the Chartered Institute of Housing has pointed out, social tenants are being hit disproportionately hard by a cost of living crisis that shows no signs of abating.
“It does worry me a lot,” says Deacon Carter, another one of the attendees today. He recently moved into his own flat and lives on a limited income. “I’m struggling as it is anyway, let alone with everything going up. It’s going to be a lot harder. But Your Own Place helps a lot, because you start to understand – and possibly do learn – ways to manage, ways to budget and ways to cope.”
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