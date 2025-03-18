How a retrofit project is keeping residents front and centre

Gareth Butler, relationship manager at home life safety specialist @Aico_Limited, tells @insidehousing about how Internet of Things-connected devices are improving homes’ energy performance (sponsored) #UKhousing

To avert these issues, Wolverhampton Homes – an arm’s-length management organisation (ALMO) that manages 21,000 properties on behalf of the City of Wolverhampton Council – has turned to environmental monitoring technology.

Retrofit projects are, by their nature, disruptive for residents. Improperly managed, the process can lead to anxiety, resistance and even a breakdown in trust between social housing providers and their residents.

As part of its commitment to improving the quality and energy efficiency of its housing stock, the housing organisation is retrofitting a number of its properties as part of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund [now replaced by the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund].

A key element of Wolverhampton Homes’ approach for the project has been the installation of cutting-edge Internet of Things (IoT)-connected devices that are designed to monitor retrofitted properties, improve energy performance and provide valuable data insights.

These systems gather real-time data on indoor environmental conditions, including temperature, humidity and CO2 levels, providing essential insights for compliance. This data allows Wolverhampton Homes to not only ensure that retrofitted homes meet stringent guidelines, but also to prevent potential issues like mould growth due to excess humidity or poor ventilation.

The technology also allows long-term performance-tracking of energy usage and occupant comfort, ensuring that retrofit programmes deliver lasting benefits to residents. The capabilities of the system’s IoT technology are central to this, providing a continuous stream of data for analysis and action.

However, the successful implementation of this technology depends on resident buy-in, and engagement days have formed a vital part of Wolverhampton Homes’ retrofit delivery strategy.

These events – run in partnership with partners Aico, Wates, United Living and Constructive Thinking – provided a platform for building trust and addressing residents’ concerns around construction.

As the case study (below) shows, they also helped to educate residents about the monitoring system and

its benefits.

Gareth Butler, relationship manager, Aico