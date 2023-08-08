How a Walsall social landlord is fast-tracking damp repairs for children with asthma

In November 2022, as national newspapers were covered with the image of a two-year-old boy who died from prolonged exposure to mould in his social home, housing association boards around the country wanted a question answered: “What is the risk of that happening here?”

For one housing association, WHG in Walsall, answering this question was easier than for most. “I already knew the location of every child with serious asthma in our housing stock, and I could say with confidence that they weren’t living in a home with mould,” says Connie Jennings, director of stronger communities at the 21,000-home landlord.

This is because of a programme that had begun two years previously, in partnership with Walsall Healthcare Trust via the regional Integrated Care Board (ICB), to reach out to households with children who had serious asthma, offer them support and ensure their homes were free of anything which could exacerbate the condition.

With the death of Awaab Ishak throwing the acute health risk to young children from damp and mould into the national spotlight, this work has taken on a new significance. Inside Housing visited Walsall to learn more.

Awaab was not diagnosed with asthma. His death seems to have been simply caused by the appalling extent of mould in his family home and a long-term failure to deal with it by the housing association.