How an online image bank aims to make different experiences of homelessness visible

A pang of recognition lurched through me. I’d been buzzed through a secure door to leave a family hostel in north Belfast. As I left, a girl in her early teens entered, smartly dressed in her school blazer.

What had I recognised in that fleeting moment? The optimism of youth from my own daughters at that age. The difference was, this girl was returning from school to a homeless hostel.

“Newspaper articles about homelessness are typically illustrated with photographs of a man sleeping in a doorway, or sometimes a tent, even if the piece itself talks about evictions from tenancies or sofa-surfing”

The perception of homelessness in the public’s mind routinely ignores this child, as well as tens of thousands like her.

Frontline staff working in housing and homelessness deal all the time with people staying in shelters, hostels, bed and breakfast hotel rooms, supported housing, temporary accommodation flats, unfit housing or people who have been sleeping on a friend’s sofa.

The public at large do not.