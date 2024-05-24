How are landlords approaching tenant satisfaction measures?

An Inside Housing survey, with technology specialist @salesforce, looks into how landlords view the new tenant satisfaction measures. Do they provide useful feedback and trustworthy data? Find out here (sponsored) #UKhousing

Last year’s Social Housing (Regulation) Act, meanwhile, gives the new standards the same regulatory weight as economic and financial compliance. They are intended to provide greater transparency on the quality of services landlords deliver: for tenants, the regulator and for landlords themselves. But is the sector ready for the change? Inside Housing has conducted a survey in collaboration with Salesforce, a firm which makes tech used to manage interactions with customers, to find out how organisations are preparing for – and responding to – this new customer service paradigm.

In April 2023, the Regulator of Social Housing launched a new approach to assessing the performance of social landlords in England, intended to put tenants’ views and experiences at the heart of service delivery. At its core are 22 TSMs – standards that cover everything from repairs and building safety, to complaint-handling and neighbourhood management. They codify the levels of service tenants can expect from their landlord.

One year after the launch of the tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs) framework – and a couple of months after its annual reporting requirements kicked in – how well is the social housing sector adapting?

The results, while broadly positive, are a mixed bag. A majority of organisations are engaging successfully with the new framework; many are finding it useful, with a sizeable proportion using the results of TSM surveys to shape their services and business strategy. But there are some negative responses, too, from respondents who see this as an unnecessary imposition, or as unfairly burdensome to smaller, specialist providers.

Organisations are using the full spectrum of communication channels to conduct TSM surveys with residents. In total, this question garnered 340 answers from 138 respondents, which suggests organisations are using a combination of these approaches to ensure they reach as many people as possible.

Almost three-quarters say they collect responses over the phone, and just over half say they use email. Website forms and face-to-face surveys were the next most popular – but the survey also included a box for respondents to detail any other approach they used. We received 23 answers here, ranging from focus groups, to text messages and good old-fashioned letters.

Most organisations, however, are not doing the legwork themselves. Just over half say they outsource TSM surveys to a third party, while around one in three conducts them in-house. Why is outsourcing TSMs so popular? Well, doing it in-house carries some obvious potential risks. As Thomas Lancefield, lead for social housing in the UK and Ireland at Salesforce, says: “Maybe they feel it [outsourcing] is a safer route.” Internal resourcing could also be an issue, he suggests.