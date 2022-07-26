How are landlords interacting with tenants when it comes to repairs?

Elsewhere, despite most respondents saying they have good channels of communication, nearly 16% admitted that their channels of communication could be better. In addition, a significant 35% said they do not set customer feedback targets, with 44% saying that just up to 20% of their customers give feedback.

The group’s chief executive, Barbara Shaw, says her organisation has and will continue to increase its digital communication channels and has been using a platform called ‘Response I’, which enables surveyors to video call residents when they have an issue, to assess the problem without having to make a face-to-face visit.

“Through the pandemic, that was a very useful tool,” Ms Shaw says. “It helped immensely, especially since our stock is so dispersed. It means the customer feels they are getting that immediate response from us rather than having to wait for a surveyor to go down and decide what the problem is within their home.”

She adds: “We also try and put lots of ‘how to’ videos on our website, but quite often people are nervous [about this] and you can understand that, but if you’re just asking them to repressurise the boiler and have got somebody showing them [virtually] or speaking to them as they’re doing it, they feel a lot more confident.”

Nick Batt, director of customer experience at Pobl Group in South Wales, says his organisation is also looking to add more guides to its website for residents to help reduce call-outs, as well as to reduce the amount of time residents have to wait for certain repairs.

He adds: “Customer education is a big thing. Historically, [the tenant/landlord relationship] has been a bit parent/child, when actually there’s a lot more that tenants can do. And that’s not trying to push the effort on them, [rather] there are things that are well within their gift. So, we can start out by being really clear when a tenant moves in about where the responsibility lies in terms of good practice in maintaining their home and we can be better through self-serve channels about how to fix things like boiler pressure.”

Tying in with comments from the Housing Ombudsman, the organisations Inside Housing spoke to acknowledged that clear, regular communication is key to reducing complaints. This includes the importance of keeping residents up to date about not only the works the organisation is carrying out, but also why it is carrying them out. This was in response to a survey finding that showed which areas residents feed back on the most, with the general process of getting the repairs done coming out top (25%). Being dissatisfied with the repair work itself (23%) and poor timing of appointments (15%) followed.

More generally on improving the customer journey, Mr Batt notes: “The feedback you get is massively driven by how you set expectations at the start. If you want to get really good feedback about your repairs service, then you need to be really open and honest at the start of that journey to the customer.”