How are social landlords being impacted by supply chain shortages?

Ms Bennett says that pricing for new flats has been particularly impacted, with quotes coming in from contractors at £2,900 per square metre, compared to around £2,100 six months ago, before the Suez blockage and the easing of lockdown measures in the spring.

Mr Butters says that the cost of replacement kitchens, to use one indicator, has skyrocketed over the past 18 months. “A pre-pandemic price for a standard kitchen in a two-bed property was priced around £679,” he recounts. “The same kitchen would now cost the same landlord £944.” That works out at a 39% increase.

“We’re now getting to the point where kitchen manufacturers are saying you’re going to have to take these price increases or we’re no longer going to be able to supply to you,” Mr Butters adds. “We’re reaching that crunch decision point between the supply chain and the sector. [They have to decide] what they’re willing to pay to continue their planned works programmes.”

Some associations have been able to mitigate rising costs on new builds because they negotiated fixed prices before COVID-19 came around. But even large landlords with more buying power admit that they have had to make changes to their programmes.

Tom Titherington, chief investment and development officer at Sovereign, says the 60,000-home landlord has had to rein in its development ambitions in the short term.

“If you remember back to pre-Brexit, we thought there were going to be problems with logistics, we thought there were going to be problems with supply chain and we thought there were going to be delays. But we didn’t factor in the ongoing impacts of a worldwide pandemic”

“Most of our contracts are fixed price so theoretically the price increases don’t come to us,” he says. “But the supply chain issues and the absence of certain materials at certain points of time have really pushed out the delivery programme.

“While we don’t think that our numbers will be bad, it is clear we will not hit the 1,900 homes that we intended at the beginning of this year. It is hard to have certainty more than a couple of months ahead and the whole industry is unclear on future materials availability and labour supply.”

Of course, at least one of the issues affecting material supplies was foreseeable, but Mr Titherington says that associations have been caught on the back foot by so many crises arriving at the same time.

“I think the industry made contingency plans for Brexit and we certainly stockpiled materials – as did the supply chain – but there’s only so much you can make a contingency plan for,” he explains. “If you remember back to pre-Brexit, we thought there were going to be problems with logistics, we thought there were going to be problems with supply chain and we thought there were going to be delays. But we didn’t factor in the ongoing impacts of a worldwide pandemic.”