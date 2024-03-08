How are social landlords reducing office bills?

Reducing energy use in the office and landlord operations cuts overheads and helps meet net zero goals. An Inside Housing survey, in association with Inenco, looks at what the sector is doing
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For all organisations, energy efficiency has a major role to play in tackling the climate crisis and helping the world to reach net zero. And using less energy to meet our needs is one of the quickest and most cost-effective ways to curb carbon dioxide emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. It is also a way to save money on energy bills – an incentive that has become more attractive as energy costs have risen in recent years.
The built environment is a huge contributor to climate change. Heating and cooling buildings alone accounts for 28% of the world’s energy-related carbon emissions, according to the World Green Building Council. The UK’s social housing sector looks after around 4.4 million homes, which is where most of its focus here will lie – but what about housing organisations themselves? Their depots, housing offices and communal areas can be numerous and spread out – and they also represent an opportunity to save energy.
So what is the sector doing to improve its energy efficiency? What strategies do organisations have in place, and how well are they working? What are the opportunities to cut down on energy use – and how much do staff know about their employers’ plans?
In partnership with energy management and sustainability consultancy Inenco, Inside Housing surveyed staff from across the sector to find some answers.
The survey’s most definitive response suggests that organisations are fully committed to becoming more energy efficient; more than nine in 10 of the 88 respondents rated it as either ‘important’ or ‘very important’ to their employer.
The sector recognises the potential for improvements, too. Just over 85% of respondents said they could do more to improve the energy efficiency of their organisation’s shared spaces – having already made a good start in many cases, with widespread deployment of energy-saving technology. Two-thirds of respondents said their organisations have installed energy-efficient lighting, and just over half use movement sensors to ensure those lights are only on when needed.
The incentives for taking this course of action weren’t as evenly split. Around two-thirds of respondents said their main driver for improving energy efficiency is meeting net zero targets, while the remainder cited reducing costs.
“It’s always the data. Once you’ve got that, we might not even have to go into the buildings”
What the survey also revealed is that many organisations could make this journey a lot more straightforward. The ambition might be there, but the practical underpinnings needed to realise it could, in many cases, use some strengthening.
Only a slim majority – 54.6% – said their employer has a net zero strategy in place, while a further 12.5% said one is due to be put into action later this year. However, around one in six respondents – 15.9% – don’t know whether their organisation has a net zero strategy at all.
This information gap surfaces again in several other survey responses. Asked their organisation’s target year for reaching net zero, around 45% gave a definitive answer, ranging from an ambitious 2026 (three respondents) to 2050 (18 respondents). However, 39.8% didn’t know if a date had been set. A further 15.9% said there wasn’t one.
The survey also asked whether organisations had the resources and skills needed to deliver an energy efficiency plan – again, almost one in three respondents (30.7%) said they didn’t know. The same number replied ‘not at all’ when asked to what extent staff are aware of and engaged with reducing energy usage.
Staff may feel able to identify opportunities to increase energy efficiency, but that is of little practical use if they don’t then feel able to act. Almost 40% said staff at their workplaces felt empowered to make decisions about energy usage – but 34% did not.
What is behind this disconnect between ambition and efficacy? For one thing, the nature of the sector means tackling this issue isn’t as straightforward as it might be elsewhere. Providers are often responsible for multiple facilities, from housing offices to communal areas.
“They’re all spread out,” says Dan Pardesi, head of social housing at Inenco. “Even getting an asset list can be quite difficult in the first instance.”
40%
Respondents who said staff at their workplace felt empowered to make decisions about energy usage
34%
Respondents who said staff were not empowered to make decisions
58%
Respondents who said their organisation used internal emails to educate staff about energy efficiency
39%
Respondents who said posters are used to educate staff
In fact, these elusive asset lists get to the heart of what underperforming organisations are missing.
“It’s always the data,” says Mr Pardesi. “Once you’ve got that, we might not even have to go into the buildings – we could sit here, look at the data and decide what to do. But without that, without knowing what the properties are or without access to the data, it’s almost impossible.”
The roll-out of smart meters should, he adds, go a long way to bridging this gap – but even so, it is not an energy efficiency strategy in itself. Even with solid data and benchmarks, organisations must decide how to deploy the information. The survey suggests the sector could be more effective in how it leads, inspires and incentivises staff to improve energy efficiency.
Asked how their employers informed staff and encouraged them to get involved, 58% cited internal emails and 38.6% mentioned posters, while 28.4% said their organisations used staff champions to get the message across. Almost one in 10 said their employer did nothing at all.
Once energy usage has been benchmarked, Mr Pardesi says carbon champions can be an effective way to move from enthusiasm of colleagues to progress.
“You start with a baseline: ‘This is our current energy usage, we’ve got these new carbon champions, they’re real supporters of this programme, and over the next 12 months, we’ll be very clear about what they’re going to do,’’’ he adds. “Then at the end of it, they should be able to say, ‘We’ve reduced our energy by 30%,’ and people can see the value of it.”
For Chris Ellison, executive director (operations) at 5,000-home Hertfordshire-based landlord B3Living, appointing champions has made a real difference.
“Staff and board champions bring momentum, inspiration and commitment,” he says. “Their buy-in and interest – some of which has been generated as part of their involvement in this project – have been infectious and are a key part of our progress.”
Strong leadership from the top has also helped. “Without the chair and board’s early commitment and aspirations in this area, B3Living would not have a fully funded plan,” says Mr Ellison. “Colleagues see this commitment and respond accordingly.”
There are significant prizes on offer here. One large social landlord that has worked with Inenco has cut around 30% from its energy bills. And that represents another step towards becoming a carbon-neutral organisation.
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