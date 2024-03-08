How are social landlords reducing office bills?

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For all organisations, energy efficiency has a major role to play in tackling the climate crisis and helping the world to reach net zero. And using less energy to meet our needs is one of the quickest and most cost-effective ways to curb carbon dioxide emissions, according to the International Energy Agency. It is also a way to save money on energy bills – an incentive that has become more attractive as energy costs have risen in recent years.

The built environment is a huge contributor to climate change. Heating and cooling buildings alone accounts for 28% of the world’s energy-related carbon emissions, according to the World Green Building Council. The UK’s social housing sector looks after around 4.4 million homes, which is where most of its focus here will lie – but what about housing organisations themselves? Their depots, housing offices and communal areas can be numerous and spread out – and they also represent an opportunity to save energy.

So what is the sector doing to improve its energy efficiency? What strategies do organisations have in place, and how well are they working? What are the opportunities to cut down on energy use – and how much do staff know about their employers’ plans?

In partnership with energy management and sustainability consultancy Inenco, Inside Housing surveyed staff from across the sector to find some answers.