How aware are social landlords of the level of security in resident buildings?

A further 46% of respondents said a lack of understanding among their tenants about security protocols was a top challenge for them in delivering high-quality security, which poses a question around how landlords are engaging with their tenants.

When asked how they engage with residents, the majority of respondents (nearly 70%) said they used communal noticeboards to communicate security information, with a further near-60% saying they communicated face-to-face. A smaller 43% said they used email, while just under a third used the phone.

Other reasons for security breaches included faulty entry doors (26%) and a lack of additional security (7%). Survey participants also anecdotally said issues such as vandalism and anti-social behaviour were at fault.

Glyn Hauser, R&D senior group manager at JELD-WEN, says: “The sheer scale of security breaches taking place is concerning, especially the reasons why they’re happening – with a large majority attributed to doors that have been left open or have faulty locks: issues that are easily preventable. Clearly, there is an awareness task in terms of educating residents about following the right security protocols.

“However, along with the latest CCTV and security tech, it’s important that landlords do not overlook the most effective security device of all – a secure front door. By investing in a certified, purpose-built doorset, landlords have the best chance of reducing risk and keeping their properties secure.”

Asked whether tenant engagement was a less expensive way of improving security, survey participant and housing manager, Catherine Barrett, who works across the sector, says that while “old-fashioned good tenant engagement was always the best, the assumption that it’s low cost” is not necessarily accurate.

She continues: “If you’ve got a block with a high turnover [of tenants], you’ve got to do a lot of work upfront when you let the property about how you manage it, making sure you’ve got the right mix of tenants in there and making sure those people understand the importance of not letting in a delivery at 11pm, for example, because the person could just be using that as a means to gain entry.”