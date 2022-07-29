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How boards should focus their attention

Comment29.07.22by Kelsey Walker

The boards of social landlords are now expected to oversee risks associated with operational matters like repairs and customer services that, a few years ago, weren’t considered part of their remit. Kelsey Walker considers how they should focus their changing priorities

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LinkedIn IHThe boards of social landlords are now expected to oversee risks associated with operational matters that a few years ago weren’t considered part of their remit. @KelseyW1967 considers how boards should focus their attention #UKhousing

You can do anything, but not everything, the saying goes. But sometimes boards feel like they are doing everything: changing risks and increasing uncertainty make it more difficult to be clear on what is appropriate strategic oversight across a broad agenda.

“A few years ago, most of these risks would not get board (let alone government) attention”

The trend is to give boards more detail, often with the intention of openness, but this isn’t the answer. As a result, the question of what appropriate strategic board oversight is, remains. This is very much what boards and executives are asking, occasionally with some frustration.

I want to share some lessons on this issue from my work with leadership teams through governance reviews; lessons learned from regulatory downgrades; and insight from assessing readiness for in-depth assessments by the Regulator of Social Housing in England.

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Breadth of issues

So, what is driving the breadth of issues facing boards? The most important and reputationally significant risks are now arising largely from operational activity: customer safety, quality of homes, energy efficiency, service delivery and complaints handling, supply chain, data quality and security, safeguarding, working arrangements and technology.

“The challenges that social landlords currently face are acute, and board members may, at times, find this daunting”

A few years ago, most of these risks would not get board (let alone government) attention, and were more likely to be delegated to a committee or management. But now they need strong governance oversight. These issues are not only risks, but strategic opportunities to deliver better-targeted, more valued and efficient services; more inclusive ways of working involving tenants, colleagues and suppliers; and healthier places to live.

Other risks haven’t gone away. Political and policy uncertainty, financial and housing market pressures remain, of course.

Effective solutions

So, what are some effective solutions? When everything matters, a strong focus on accountability, risk and good report writing is key.

Here are some lessons from working with social landlords that have experienced governance troubles and those who are navigating a changed environment proactively:

  • Accountability is essential to a positive culture. Consider the board’s key stakeholders, such as tenants, funders, staff, suppliers, local authorities, regulators and other partners. To ensure the social landlord is not failing on what it is accountable for, the key question to answer is: “What do stakeholders need from us and how do we know it is being delivered?”. Accountability is further embedded by clarity on delegations and escalation through the governance structure, executive team and wider organisation to manage other risks. A lack of accountability creates problems that no one picks up before it is too late.
  • Quality of report writing is a core competency to develop. Poor reporting masks bigger problems and the board is left with a lack of clarity, evidence or assurance and therefore has weak oversight and decision-making ability. Sometimes governance can remain effective because the board is working hard to join the dots and filter relevant information, but this is inefficient. Clear, timely reports, written to be understood by all, enable better challenge – including on technical information. In my experience as a consultant and previously at the regulator, it is entirely possible to write an excellent landlord compliance report in three pages. It is also a matter of inclusivity that the board (including new members) collectively understands the information provided.
  • A strong focus on key risks at board level helps establish priorities. If your top risks are brilliantly understood and managed, and there is a focus on vital signs and triggers, then management of the unexpected will be done from a strong position of knowledge. Many risk assessments are overly detailed for board-level oversight, and can be hard to update and challenge. Risks can’t be managed in boxes and therefore the board’s role is to generate discussion on the top risks and take action where needed. The audit committee can play its part in painting the real picture for all board members by ensuring effective controls are in place, and that assurance for these metrics is drawn from a wide range. This is not just about management and audit reporting, but triangulating assurance from several relevant sources. These include: treasury advisors, customer experience insight, equality, diversity and inclusion reviews, cybersecurity testing, stock-condition surveys, staff insight, and other consultancy and legal advice.

An informed board is one with different experiences, perspectives and skills that is getting the right information, of the right quality, and at the right time to make effective decisions and explain trade-offs. This will be particularly important when making decisions on rent-setting in this year’s high-inflationary environment.

The challenges that social landlords currently face are acute, and board members may, at times, find this daunting. It is within their power to rise to these challenges, though, and it is crucial that they are supported to do so.

Kelsey Walker, director, Savills Affordable Housing Consultancy

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