How boards should focus their attention

You can do anything, but not everything, the saying goes. But sometimes boards feel like they are doing everything: changing risks and increasing uncertainty make it more difficult to be clear on what is appropriate strategic oversight across a broad agenda.

“A few years ago, most of these risks would not get board (let alone government) attention”

The trend is to give boards more detail, often with the intention of openness, but this isn’t the answer. As a result, the question of what appropriate strategic board oversight is, remains. This is very much what boards and executives are asking, occasionally with some frustration.

I want to share some lessons on this issue from my work with leadership teams through governance reviews; lessons learned from regulatory downgrades; and insight from assessing readiness for in-depth assessments by the Regulator of Social Housing in England.