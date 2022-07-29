How boards should focus their attention

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The boards of social landlords are now expected to oversee risks associated with operational matters like repairs and customer services that, a few years ago, weren’t considered part of their remit. Kelsey Walker considers how they should focus their changing priorities
You can do anything, but not everything, the saying goes. But sometimes boards feel like they are doing everything: changing risks and increasing uncertainty make it more difficult to be clear on what is appropriate strategic oversight across a broad agenda.
“A few years ago, most of these risks would not get board (let alone government) attention”
The trend is to give boards more detail, often with the intention of openness, but this isn’t the answer. As a result, the question of what appropriate strategic board oversight is, remains. This is very much what boards and executives are asking, occasionally with some frustration.
I want to share some lessons on this issue from my work with leadership teams through governance reviews; lessons learned from regulatory downgrades; and insight from assessing readiness for in-depth assessments by the Regulator of Social Housing in England.
Breadth of issues
So, what is driving the breadth of issues facing boards? The most important and reputationally significant risks are now arising largely from operational activity: customer safety, quality of homes, energy efficiency, service delivery and complaints handling, supply chain, data quality and security, safeguarding, working arrangements and technology.
“The challenges that social landlords currently face are acute, and board members may, at times, find this daunting”
A few years ago, most of these risks would not get board (let alone government) attention, and were more likely to be delegated to a committee or management. But now they need strong governance oversight. These issues are not only risks, but strategic opportunities to deliver better-targeted, more valued and efficient services; more inclusive ways of working involving tenants, colleagues and suppliers; and healthier places to live.
Other risks haven’t gone away. Political and policy uncertainty, financial and housing market pressures remain, of course.
Effective solutions
So, what are some effective solutions? When everything matters, a strong focus on accountability, risk and good report writing is key.
Here are some lessons from working with social landlords that have experienced governance troubles and those who are navigating a changed environment proactively:
An informed board is one with different experiences, perspectives and skills that is getting the right information, of the right quality, and at the right time to make effective decisions and explain trade-offs. This will be particularly important when making decisions on rent-setting in this year’s high-inflationary environment.
The challenges that social landlords currently face are acute, and board members may, at times, find this daunting. It is within their power to rise to these challenges, though, and it is crucial that they are supported to do so.
Kelsey Walker, director, Savills Affordable Housing Consultancy
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