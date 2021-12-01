How broadband will play a role to evidence ESG impacts

Lucy Dunn: “As well as making sure we had the devices and connections, it was essential people were supported to gain digital skills” (Picture: Getty)

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the need for digital inclusion, including fast broadband for all – so it is crucial that social housing residents are not left behind

London Borough of Brent

As part of its work on promoting digital inclusion, the London Borough of Brent has worked with telecoms operators to install fibre-optic broadband in its social housing properties. When Brent’s first digital strategy was launched, less than 5% of the borough had access to full-fibre broadband; today, partly thanks to this project, that figure is 35%. Faster, more robust connections have several benefits for residents and local authorities – but Lucy Dunn, senior digital place engagement manager at West London Alliance – a partnership of seven London councils to deliver initiatives across borough boundaries, which is working with Brent to improve digital infrastructure – says that is just the start.

“Brent has had a digital strategy for a good number of years now, and tackling digital exclusion has always been very integral to the borough’s approach,” Ms Dunn says. “There’s real buy-in from officers and members in Brent to make sure that all residents benefit from technology, and that’s been there from the outset.”

One aspect of the council’s approach has been to try to ensure that as many people as possible in the borough have access to modern telecoms infrastructure.

“Brent worked with a number of full-fibre operators, including Hyperoptic, to make sure that we could take the best broadband to residents who were living in social housing,” she says. “That partnership stems from a belief that everyone should have access to the best type of internet possible, and we didn’t want people in social housing to be left behind.”

The council owns and manages around 8,000 homes for social rent, and there are around another 20,200 homes managed by housing associations in the borough. Of the UK’s estimated 11 million digitally excluded people, around one-third live in social housing – and as Ms Dunn acknowledges, there are also significant crossovers between digital exclusion and poverty, social isolation, disability and old age (see box: Digital exclusion in Brent).

What the council discovered was that social tenants were being left behind in the race to roll out next-generation broadband.

“What we were finding before we entered into this process was that social housing residents weren’t really being targeted by telecoms companies for that kind of upgrade. They were still running on the old copper lines,” says Ms Dunn. “And so Brent was quite early to sign wayleave agreements [under which a property owner gives a service provider – for example, a telecoms company – a right to install cable in their property] with some of the full-fibre providers.”