How broadband will play a role to evidence ESG impacts

James Williams, HACT’s head of social impact, discusses measuring the social value of broadband and other work it is doing in this area
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Social value practice and the methods and tools involved are continuously evolving. The sector is increasingly embracing technological solutions to tackle longstanding social problems and address more recent challenges. Social value practice is more crucial than ever as we recover from the pandemic, respond to an ageing population, deliver on net zero carbon commitments, and address social disadvantages within communities. To meet these challenges, the sector must continue to learn to embrace new technology, as well as to understand and capture primary well-being benefits to the individual and become more socially aware in our decision-making, service delivery and policymaking.
Much has changed since the sector joined with HACT to find a better way to measure social value in 2012. Social value is more than just reporting; it is a way of thinking, which all parts of an organisation can adopt, that seeks to maximise the positive impact in communities, particularly those most in need.
Since its launch in 2014, the HACT social value calculator has been downloaded more than 18,000 times. It was a step change in how the sector measures the impacts its members make for their residents and communities. Developed by the sector, for the sector, it is continually evolving as a way of measuring the primary benefits of the sector’s work – that is, the positive impact services have directly on people.
Connected technology and social value
We need to challenge ourselves and ask: is this as good as it could be? Will this service benefit those most in need? Will it help to reduce inequalities, poverty and crime; support the COVID-19 recovery; and improve the environment, and physical and mental health?
Technological innovations offer opportunities to address long-standing social problems in a way inconceivable 10 years ago. HACT and Hyperoptic have identified examples of how connected technologies improve the quality of, and access to, services, as well as supporting communities to address social challenges.
Our white paper, The Future of Social Housing, looks at the role smart technology is playing in delivering social value to residents and communities, through the functionality of technology and the data it can collect.
One of the major challenges that emerged in our research was the journey to net zero, along with mitigation of the impacts of fossil fuel use and climate change. We heard how smart technology is being envisioned as part of the solution, enabling energy systems based on renewables and demand-sharing.
18k
Times HACT’s social value calculator has been downloaded
2014
Year when the calculator was launched
We spoke to technology experts and housing providers about the impact of smart meters, thermostats and district heating as examples of how we can move towards a towards a lower-carbon energy system while also tackling fuel poverty. We heard about the use of smart assisted-living technology to enable residents to remain independent and safe in their homes. We also heard how smart sensors in our streets are being used to monitor air pollution and traffic to make streets more liveable. There is plenty of work to be done to ensure this technology is used transparently and for the social benefit of all. Technology and broadband providers like Hyperoptic are working closely with the sector to ensure the roll-out of smart technology doesn’t mirror social and economic inequalities. We encourage more technology providers to engage in research and collaboration to make this happen.
There has never been a better time to start thinking about – or rethinking – social value and embracing new technology in your organisation.
Let’s keep working collaboratively to ensure the next eight years are as exciting for social value as the last. Together, we can do more.
Liam McAvoy, managing director – business development, Hyperoptic
As social housing organisations look to demonstrate their performance against net zero goals and the impact they are making through environmental, social and governance (ESG) funding, the use of connected technology will play a fundamental role in supporting the sector to evidence these impacts and to deliver on these wider agendas.
The implementation of connected technology involves a number of different stakeholders, from those installing the necessary infrastructure, such as full fibre from Hyperoptic, through to individual housing providers procuring technology, and residents engaging with smart home functions.
We take our role in enabling the future of social housing extremely seriously. Our full-fibre broadband provides the foundation for which the next generation of apps, sensors and connected technologies can run and succeed.
We are always looking ahead, which is why we recently released a new industry white paper – The Future of Social Housing – which outlines how smart technologies can address the acute challenges faced by social landlords, while enabling the future success of the sector at the same time.
This report was developed in partnership with HACT and it draws on a literature review and interviews with 15 social housing organisations, as well as a survey of more than 250 decision-makers at social housing providers.
By taking a futuristic look at how social landlords and other key stakeholders can best approach the challenge of implementing new types of technologies, as well as considering the role of collaboration and investment in wider infrastructure, we get an exciting glimpse into the future – one that we are extremely proud to have taken an active role in facilitating.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the need for digital inclusion, including fast broadband for all – so it is crucial that social housing residents are not left behind
London Borough of Brent
As part of its work on promoting digital inclusion, the London Borough of Brent has worked with telecoms operators to install fibre-optic broadband in its social housing properties. When Brent’s first digital strategy was launched, less than 5% of the borough had access to full-fibre broadband; today, partly thanks to this project, that figure is 35%. Faster, more robust connections have several benefits for residents and local authorities – but Lucy Dunn, senior digital place engagement manager at West London Alliance – a partnership of seven London councils to deliver initiatives across borough boundaries, which is working with Brent to improve digital infrastructure – says that is just the start.
“Brent has had a digital strategy for a good number of years now, and tackling digital exclusion has always been very integral to the borough’s approach,” Ms Dunn says. “There’s real buy-in from officers and members in Brent to make sure that all residents benefit from technology, and that’s been there from the outset.”
One aspect of the council’s approach has been to try to ensure that as many people as possible in the borough have access to modern telecoms infrastructure.
“Brent worked with a number of full-fibre operators, including Hyperoptic, to make sure that we could take the best broadband to residents who were living in social housing,” she says. “That partnership stems from a belief that everyone should have access to the best type of internet possible, and we didn’t want people in social housing to be left behind.”
The council owns and manages around 8,000 homes for social rent, and there are around another 20,200 homes managed by housing associations in the borough. Of the UK’s estimated 11 million digitally excluded people, around one-third live in social housing – and as Ms Dunn acknowledges, there are also significant crossovers between digital exclusion and poverty, social isolation, disability and old age (see box: Digital exclusion in Brent).
What the council discovered was that social tenants were being left behind in the race to roll out next-generation broadband.
“What we were finding before we entered into this process was that social housing residents weren’t really being targeted by telecoms companies for that kind of upgrade. They were still running on the old copper lines,” says Ms Dunn. “And so Brent was quite early to sign wayleave agreements [under which a property owner gives a service provider – for example, a telecoms company – a right to install cable in their property] with some of the full-fibre providers.”
In February this year, Brent commissioned research to quantify the extent of digital exclusion within the borough.
Here are some of its findings. Among Brent’s adult population:
24% lack digital skills
19% have no laptop
11% only use a smartphone to go online
7% have no internet at home
7% are offline entirely
Of those 7% of adults who do not use the internet at all, 75% are aged 65 or older.
Gateway to better browsing
Fibre broadband is often advertised as the gateway to smoother, higher-resolution streaming and slicker web browsing. That is true – but in Brent’s context, it had other benefits as well.
“There are several advantages to fibre over conventional broadband,” Ms Dunn explains. “It’s faster, it’s much more robust, and it can be upgraded remotely, which means less disruption for residents. It felt as though there was a risk that public sector housing could have been left behind if the council hadn’t facilitated fibre roll-outs like this.
“There are benefits for the local authority, too – we need people to be able to access local authority services online – but it’s much broader than that. As we saw through lockdown, it has been essential to have that fast, stable broadband to homeschool your kids, to have meetings for work, to seek work, because obviously unemployment has been a big issue around the pandemic and increasingly people need to be able to look for jobs online. So the benefits are widespread.”
Highlighted by the pandemic
The pandemic – which began soon after Brent had started this project – only made those benefits clearer and more urgent. There was, Ms Dunn says, a sudden coming together of people in the groups described above – people living in poverty or social isolation, for example – who needed support. On top of that, for all those households and families who suddenly had to work from home and take part in video calls, to homeschool their kids, to look for work, or – in the case of those workers who had been furloughed – to have something to do, fast, stable internet became a must-have. But digital inclusion is about much more than higher download speeds.
“Having a good internet connection isn’t always enough,” says Ms Dunn. “Through our digital exclusion research [see box], we found that 7% of Brent’s population don’t have any access to the internet at all at home. During the pandemic, we discovered that handing out laptops for kids to learn at home, or for people to seek work, isn’t enough if they live in one of those 7% of households. As well as making sure we had the devices and the connections, it was essential that people were also supported to gain digital skills.”
11m
Number of digitally excluded people in UK, with one-third in social housing
8k
Homes owned by Brent Council
To help address that need, the council now delivers an extensive digital curriculum through its Adult Education Service. It has also recruited and trained 50 digital champions, who are supporting residents to steadily build their digital skills in everything from filling in forms to completing transactions online.
“That’s being expanded now into the voluntary sector to ensure that there is a consistent approach and more residents can benefit from support,” says Ms Dunn. “It makes sense that a resident could one day be talking to a digital champion on the council’s staff, and then they could go the next day to a voluntary group because there’s consistency in how that assistance is provided.”
The research has also informed other aspects of the council’s work. It found, for example, that more than one in 10 people in the borough only access the internet by using a smartphone – a statistic that has fed into the way Brent designed its online services.
And the research has also created what Ms Dunn describes as an important benchmark in terms of understanding people’s needs. It gave the council “the right information at a crucial time”, she adds, “to put in place a digital inclusion offer to support residents and businesses through the pandemic and beyond”.
“And that just gave us so much more clarity,” she adds, “in terms of what we needed to offer and how we need to help and support people.”
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