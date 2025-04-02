How brownfield passports can unlock more housing for older people

If brownfield passports unlock the delivery of more housing for older people, the benefits will be felt by people of all ages, says Spencer J McCarthy, chief executive of Churchill Living #UKHousing

Importantly, they could be used to incentivise the reuse of smaller, urban sites, which could effectively address three critical challenges that have long hindered UK planning policy: achieving lasting regeneration in town centres and urban commercial areas; driving footfall and economic growth on high streets and within local economies; and enhancing accessibility to shops, services and amenities, thereby reducing reliance on cars.

By leveraging insights from successful past regeneration projects, they could alleviate planning bottlenecks, stimulate private investment and create well-designed, community-orientated spaces, particularly in town centres.

The government is right to recognise that the UK’s housing crisis requires immediate action and transformative solutions. One of the most promising answers could be brownfield planning passports. They offer a fast-track approach to streamlining regulatory processes, unlocking development and releasing significant economic potential, while also ensuring affordability and sustainability.

When executed with architecture that complements the existing built environment and attractive landscaping, schemes such as Churchill Living’s Sarum Lodge transformed 2.5 acres of a derelict former bus station into 47 apartments and communal areas specifically for people in later life.

The redevelopment replaced a vacant building and a large concrete slab with a thoughtfully designed, three-storey building that harmonised with neighbouring structures and introduced landscaped gardens that support biodiversity.

The sensitive redevelopment of this brownfield site provided much-needed specialist housing for older people, delivering a range of social and economic benefits. This included 47 new homes that enable older people to live safely and independently, potentially generating annual health and social care savings in excess of £200,000 each year.

Second-hand, family-sized homes were released back onto the local market as people downsized, helping others to move on and up the ladder.

Footfall on the high street increased, with the capacity to generate approximately £360,000 each year from older residents using shops and services on their doorstep.

“Churchill Living’s Sarum Lodge replaced a vacant building and a large concrete slab with a thoughtfully designed, three-storey building that harmonised with neighbouring structures and introduced landscaped gardens that support biodiversity”

Car dependency was reduced and active travel and public transport increased by co-locating people among shops, services and transport connections.

The regeneration of smaller, more awkward sites, which were previously home to commercial uses but are often too small and costly for mainstream house builders to take on, can help achieve these outcomes.

This would be part of meeting the government’s housebuilding targets while reducing the need for development on more contentious green belt sites. Using town-centre brownfield sites in this way provides older adults, who are particularly likely to benefit from living centrally, with the opportunity to live in high-quality, well-designed homes that meet their changing needs.