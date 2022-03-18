How building in small spaces is allowing Islington to add council homes

Over the past decade, changes have come to many of the forgotten and underused spaces on our housing estates, as we’ve worked to build the new council homes our borough so badly needs.

On one estate, a row of dilapidated garages has gone. On another, an old two-storey block, near the end of its lifespan, has been demolished. On the edge of a third estate, a derelict corner that was once a magnet for anti-social behaviour has vanished.

In their place, spread across our borough, are hundreds of new council homes, from one-bedroom flats for older residents to five-bedroom houses for families in dire need of more space. Alongside the new homes are estate improvements – an unloved park has a new lease of life, playgrounds have modern equipment and better landscaping, and we’ve planted countless trees, shrubs and flowers.

“Over 10 years we’ve learned a lot about building new council homes for our estates. It certainly isn’t always easy – we are building around existing communities and services”

Since 2010, across our busy inner-city borough, we’ve completed 33 council-home development projects, perhaps more than any other local authority. From very small to big, some have been a couple of houses; the largest has brought 140 new homes to our King Square estate. All of them, in one way or another and at different scales, have involved building new council homes alongside existing housing on our estates.