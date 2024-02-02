How can financial digital transformation unlock real-time insights?

Alison Piggin, assistant director of ICT and business systems, Mosscare St Vincent’s

Alison Piggin has worked in the housing sector for more than 25 years, with 21 of those specifically within ICT. During this time, she has seen huge technical shifts and transformational journeys to the cloud and the use of automation and digital technologies to make improvements. Ms Piggin is passionate about ICT not just being a back-office function but an enabler to drive innovation, efficiencies and improvements.

Amit Patel, technology and digital transformation consultant, Gateway Housing

Amit Patel is an experienced director who provides strategic direction and leadership in business transformation, through the delivery of new technologies and agile working. He provides strategic leadership in mergers, developing and embedding new operating models and business transformation programmes, encompassing responsibility for digital transformation. Mr Patel is highly experienced in change management, able to execute a demanding workload while remaining focused on the delivery of key objectives and exceeding performance expectations.

Peter Hucker, chief executive, Xledger UK

Peter Hucker started his career as a chartered accountant at EY (formally Ernst & Young). With a strong understanding of the market and a passion for technology, Mr Hucker is fortunate to have been part of the UK business since its early inception and has risen through the ranks to holding key positions including head of solutions and then head of operations. Now, as chief executive, Mr Hucker aims to drive the company through its continued growth and expansion, with an innovative product and customer-centric business model, to empower mid-market businesses with Xledger’s powerful finance solution.

Andrew McKean, director of finance and resources, Impakt Housing & Support

A chartered accountant and corporate treasurer, Andrew McKean has spent most of his working life in the corporate sector. He made a strategic decision six years ago to move into the not-for-profit sector and spent four years at a leading cancer charity as head of finance. During his time at that charity, Mr McKean managed all the financial aspects of a merger and introduced both finance system changes and finance business partnering as part of the finance transformation. Having spent more than six years as a trustee of a charity providing supported housing, Mr McKean has spent the past year-and-a-half as director of finance and resources, which included implementing finance and payroll systems, delivering many improvements and efficiencies to the benefit of the organisation.