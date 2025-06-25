How can homelessness prevention funding be most effective?

In funding prevention, the chancellor set in train some genuinely path-breaking changes to the way we tackle soaring levels of homelessness, writes Stephen Elder, national prevention manager at Centrepoint #UKhousing

In that sense, there’s a chance that, in the Spending Review, the chancellor turned the page on a decade or more of the housing crisis and set in train some genuinely path-breaking changes to the way we tackle soaring levels of homelessness.

Ending homelessness is a complex business and few would say central government has succeeded in grappling with it over the past 10 years. There have, of course, been significant and well-funded interventions over that time, but none have really reckoned with the sheer scale of the issue or the depressing reality of charities, councils and other services struggling to keep up with demand.

You didn’t have to read the tea leaves or consult the charts to feel like something big was happening at the Spending Review.

Understandably, the generational investment in housebuilding – £39bn over 10 years – led the day. This is fair enough: the level of spending is larger; the impact on the public is greater; and, as has become clear in recent years, the homelessness crisis sits downstream from the housing crisis.

Beyond the headlines and big-ticket items, though, the chancellor also revealed that £100m would be set aside for homelessness prevention. Perhaps a small amount of money in government terms – but its impact could be huge and far-reaching.

Over the past half-decade or so, successive governments have ploughed billions into helping people sleeping rough and others at the sharpest end of the crisis that has, despite best intentions, done little to stop increasing numbers finding themselves in need of that support.

That is what sets this latest intervention apart.

Rather than funnelling money towards the most visible problem area, ministers seem to have recognised that they need to tackle the whole problem at once. This is a real step change.

After the dust of the Spending Review has settled and while we wait for the substance of the government’s ending homelessness strategy, one question remains: how can this money be spent most effectively?

Any prevention funding would, of course, need to support councils and charities as they try to pull people away from crisis – but there is a good argument for thinking broadly, and into the medium and long term, and investing it in people not yet at that point of crisis.

Indeed, preventing young people becoming homeless in the first place could have the most impact.