How can housing associations increase customer satisfaction?

Angela Holden, assistant director of consumer regulation, Regulator of Social Housing

Ms Holden is responsible for managing the regulator’s current reactive consumer regulation function and supporting in the implementation of the Social Housing White Paper.

Katie Gilmartin, head of business development and innovation, Platform Housing Group

Ms Gilmartin is head of business development and innovation at Platform Housing Group, a new role created to ensure the new build pipeline is future-proofed with the application of modern methods of construction, smart technologies and sustainable materials.

She was previously strategy and innovation manager at Home Group, before which she worked in commercial positions in the tech and media industries.

Lee Burke, director of UK sales operations, Plentific

As a sales leader and entrepreneur, Mr Burke has established a consistent record of developing and leading B2B sales teams within housing. He has worked in the housing sector since 2014 and played a key role in driving the sector-wide adoption of Proptech since 2018.

He is passionate about safety-focused technology solutions and has worked in highly regulated industries, helping transform them with tech that enables better, more data-driven decision-making.

Dean Anderson, executive director of customer service, Settle

Mr Anderson joins Settle in June as executive director of customer services, where he will have responsibility for services to all residents living in the 10,000-home landlord’s properties.

He has extensive experience of leading innovative customer experience and digital programmes in the housing, education and public sectors. He champions the delivery of better services in line with customer need, innovating with data and digital to dial up impact.