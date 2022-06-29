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How can housing associations increase customer satisfaction?

Sponsored29.06.22by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Plentific

The Social Housing Quality Resident Panel will put landlords under pressure to elevate their services. An Inside Housing webinar, sponsored by Plentific, asked how this can be done

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LinkedIn IHThe Social Housing Quality Resident Panel will put landlords under pressure to elevate their services. An @insidehousing webinar, sponsored by @Plentific, asked how this can be done #UKhousing
LinkedIn IH“We’re encouraging landlords to start working now on how they communicate with tenants and this will need a cultural shift,” says Angela Holden of @RSHEngland on the Social Housing Regulation Bill #UKhousing @Plentific (sponsored)
LinkedIn IH“Residents want repairs to be done in a timely manner before they become disrepairs. It’s important to have two-way communication and convenience,” says Lee Burke @Plentific #UKhousing (sponsored)

The recently published Social Housing Regulation Bill is the first step towards improving the quality of social housing in the UK.

Under the bill, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) will be given stronger powers to regularly inspect landlords on things such as health and safety and repairs performance.

Coupled with the Social Housing Quality Resident Panel – which will give a group of 250 social housing residents from across the country a way of sharing feedback and views with the government – the bill means housing providers now find themselves under immense pressure to provide outstanding customer service, or risk being named and shamed by the regulator.

Read more

Government to ‘name and shame’ underperforming landlords as part of Social Housing Bill reformsGovernment to ‘name and shame’ underperforming landlords as part of Social Housing Bill reforms
Regulator to measure landlords on repairs and safety performance as new tenant satisfaction measures revealedRegulator to measure landlords on repairs and safety performance as new tenant satisfaction measures revealed
RSH forms sounding board for white paper tenant satisfaction measuresRSH forms sounding board for white paper tenant satisfaction measures

In an Inside Housing webinar, sponsored by Plentific, panellists explored what the new resident panel will mean for landlords and draw on aspects of how they work to elevate services and measure their success, answering questions including:

  • How has the Social Housing Regulation Bill affected day-to-day operations?
  • How are landlords proactively working towards improving service quality and customer service?
  • What role does customer service technology play?
  • How is resident satisfaction being measured?
  • How can landlords work together to raise the standard of homes and service in the sector?

Inside Housing and Plentific webinar: participants

Angela Holden, assistant director of consumer regulation, Regulator of Social Housing

Ms Holden is responsible for managing the regulator’s current reactive consumer regulation function and supporting in the implementation of the Social Housing White Paper.

Katie Gilmartin, head of business development and innovation, Platform Housing Group

Ms Gilmartin is head of business development and innovation at Platform Housing Group, a new role created to ensure the new build pipeline is future-proofed with the application of modern methods of construction, smart technologies and sustainable materials.

She was previously strategy and innovation manager at Home Group, before which she worked in commercial positions in the tech and media industries.

Lee Burke, director of UK sales operations, Plentific

As a sales leader and entrepreneur, Mr Burke has established a consistent record of developing and leading B2B sales teams within housing. He has worked in the housing sector since 2014 and played a key role in driving the sector-wide adoption of Proptech since 2018.

He is passionate about safety-focused technology solutions and has worked in highly regulated industries, helping transform them with tech that enables better, more data-driven decision-making.

Dean Anderson, executive director of customer service, Settle

Mr Anderson joins Settle in June as executive director of customer services, where he will have responsibility for services to all residents living in the 10,000-home landlord’s properties.

He has extensive experience of leading innovative customer experience and digital programmes in the housing, education and public sectors. He champions the delivery of better services in line with customer need, innovating with data and digital to dial up impact.

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Sponsored by Plentific
ALMOAsset managementCouncil owned housing companyCouncil-owned housing companyefficiencyHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementLocal AuthorityPrivate rented sectorSponsored contentTechnologyTenant
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