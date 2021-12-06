How can housing providers get back to building homes post Brexit and COVID-19?

“Whether because of Brexit, COVID-19 or the skills gap, contractors are wanting to get out of contracts they entered into before the recent turmoil,” says Catherine Andrews, partner in construction and engineering team @birkettsllp (sponsored) #UKhousing

“Landlords are having to re-evaluate development plans to take into account increased construction costs caused by material and labour shortages,” says Stefan Harris-Wright head of construction and engineering @birkettsllp (sponsored) #UKhousing

As housing associations play catch-up with development during unprecedented times, Catherine Andrews and Stefan Harris-Wright of law firm @birkettsllp explain what landlords need to look out for legally #UKhousing

The double-whammy of COVID-19 and Brexit has caused widespread disruption to the sector – either through delayed schemes, construction labour shortages and soaring costs. Many housing associations reported a fall in completions in their last financial year and are having to grapple with rising costs and shortages as they catch up. But what has this meant from a legal perspective for social landlords? Catherine Andrews and Stefan Harris-Wright of leading law firm Birketts assess the situation.

What have been the implications of construction material and labour shortages on the sector?

Stefan Harris-Wright (SHW): From the viewpoint of legal advisors, the impact has been tangible. We act for a wide range of clients in the development sphere, from housing associations, house builders and local authorities, to developers, contractors and subcontractors. We are finding that clients are regularly having to re-evaluate development appraisals to take account of increased construction costs, caused largely by material and labour shortages.

These factors originate in the supply chain, so contractors and subcontractors are grappling with the same uncertainties. That said, there is still huge housing need in the UK – a demand which, when coupled with factors such as the Help to Buy, low-interest rates and (formerly) reduced stamp duty, seems to be ensuring that demand continues to outstrip supply.

Catherine Andrews (CA): The supply chain is being squeezed by a ‘perfect storm’ of unforeseen commercial factors. Whether it’s Brexit, COVID-19, fuel shortages or the skills gap, we are finding that contractors and subcontractors, in particular, are finding themselves tied into contracts which are becoming less and less commercially viable. This applies to new build contracts and contracts for maintenance.

I am regularly being asked to advise clients in the supply chain on how they can get out of contracts which were entered into before the recent turmoil in the market around construction materials and labour.