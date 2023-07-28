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How can landlords fund their decarbonisation goals?

Sponsored28.07.23by Inside Housing
Sponsored by Kensa Contracting

This Inside Housing webinar, sponsored by Kensa Contracting, brought together sustainability leaders from landlords and sector experts to find out how they navigated the funding landscape to support their net zero ambitions

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Picture: Alamy
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LinkedIn IHThis @insidehousing webinar, sponsored by @KensaContract, brought together sustainability leaders from landlords and sector experts to find out how they navigated the funding landscape to support their net zero ambitions #UKhousing (sponsored)
LinkedIn IH“The sector needs to tackle heat sources to reduce carbon emissions. Ground source heat pumps have lower replacement costs and lower lifetime repairs and maintenance – so can be part of the answer to financing carbon net zero,” says Ieman Barmaki @KensaContract

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As the world increasingly focuses on combating climate change and transitioning to a low-carbon future, social landlords play a vital role in driving sustainable practices within their communities.

However, funding the necessary initiatives and projects can be a significant challenge, especially because no further funding from the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund will be available until 2025.

Read more

Deadlines extended on government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, with just 7% of jobs completeDeadlines extended on government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, with just 7% of jobs complete
Heat pumps are vital to our carbon-free future, so we must significantly scale up their useHeat pumps are vital to our carbon-free future, so we must significantly scale up their use
Heat pumps three times more efficient than gas boilersHeat pumps three times more efficient than gas boilers

During this Inside Housing webinar, sponsored by Kensa Contracting, we bring together sustainability leaders from social landlords and sector experts who have successfully navigated the funding landscape to support their net zero ambitions.

They shared their expertise, practical insights and real-world examples to empower social landlords to secure the financial resources required to meet sustainability goals.

Key topics discussed were:

  • Understanding the importance of sustainability goals for social landlords and how sustainable low-carbon products such as ground-source heat pumps can aid in achieving net zero goals
  • Case studies and success stories: Gaining inspiration from social landlords that have made the decision to install ground-source heat pumps as part of their net zero journey – the project, the challenges and the successes
  • Funding options for social landlords: Discovering various funding mechanisms available, including the Clean Heat Grant, and how to leverage these effectively
  • Overcoming challenges: Identifying common obstacles and developing strategies to overcome them, ensuring the smooth implementation of net zero plans
  • Identifying the true costs of decisions, and indecision: Evaluating lifetime ownership costs, and impacts on health and societal costs

Inside Housing and Kensa Consulting webinar: panellists

Rebecca Pickavance, policy officer, Energy Savings Trust

Ms Pickavance develops and advocates Energy Saving Trust’s policy positions to influence England and UK governments to deliver net zero. She primarily focuses on the decarbonisation of heat, energy efficiency and low-carbon technologies, such as heat pumps. She also focuses on policy to address fuel poverty, working with other stakeholders to raise awareness around key issues.

Ieman Barmaki, sustainability director, Kensa Contracting

With extensive experience within local government sustainability and asset management, Mr Barmaki helps local and regional government organisations to achieve their 2030 carbon reduction ambitions by developing innovative large-scale renewable heating projects.

Adam Masters, assistant director of environment and sustainability, Stonewater

Mr Masters has championed sustainability at Stonewater and has been a driving force behind its sector-leading role in combating climate change. Having joined in 2016 as the landlord’s first sustainability project manager, he developed a sustainability strategy to ensure environmental considerations are embedded in decision-making across the business. He now heads up a team including four (soon to be six) specialist business partners focused on improving sustainability across homes, development, customer experience, finance, water efficiency and supply chain management.

Patrick Berry, director of Together Net Zero, Together Housing

Mr Berry is director of Together Net Zero, part of Together Housing Group. He is responsible for Together Housing’s carbon reduction strategy and approach to energy management and decarbonisation investment. He is currently managing a carbon reduction investment programme of £120m with the long-term aim of making Together Housing a net-zero business. Mr Berry is committed to innovation that makes investment in carbon reduction a means to reduce operational costs and develop new revenue streams while providing benefits for residents.

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Sponsored by Kensa Contracting
ALMOAsset managementClimate changeCouncil-owned housing companyFundingHousing Association/RPLocal AuthorityPrivate rented sectorRegulation and GovernanceSponsored content
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