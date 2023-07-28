How can landlords fund their decarbonisation goals?

Rebecca Pickavance, policy officer, Energy Savings Trust

Ms Pickavance develops and advocates Energy Saving Trust’s policy positions to influence England and UK governments to deliver net zero. She primarily focuses on the decarbonisation of heat, energy efficiency and low-carbon technologies, such as heat pumps. She also focuses on policy to address fuel poverty, working with other stakeholders to raise awareness around key issues.

Ieman Barmaki, sustainability director, Kensa Contracting

With extensive experience within local government sustainability and asset management, Mr Barmaki helps local and regional government organisations to achieve their 2030 carbon reduction ambitions by developing innovative large-scale renewable heating projects.

Adam Masters, assistant director of environment and sustainability, Stonewater

Mr Masters has championed sustainability at Stonewater and has been a driving force behind its sector-leading role in combating climate change. Having joined in 2016 as the landlord’s first sustainability project manager, he developed a sustainability strategy to ensure environmental considerations are embedded in decision-making across the business. He now heads up a team including four (soon to be six) specialist business partners focused on improving sustainability across homes, development, customer experience, finance, water efficiency and supply chain management.

Patrick Berry, director of Together Net Zero, Together Housing

Mr Berry is director of Together Net Zero, part of Together Housing Group. He is responsible for Together Housing’s carbon reduction strategy and approach to energy management and decarbonisation investment. He is currently managing a carbon reduction investment programme of £120m with the long-term aim of making Together Housing a net-zero business. Mr Berry is committed to innovation that makes investment in carbon reduction a means to reduce operational costs and develop new revenue streams while providing benefits for residents.