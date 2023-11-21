How can landlords help residents to save on energy bills?

What benefits can residents expect if they set heating to a schedule?

First, it’s a more cost-effective way to heat your home, which is everyone’s top priority at the moment.

By having their heating on or off at specific times, tailored to their needs, residents reduce excess energy usage and avoid overheating their homes unnecessarily, so saving money on bills. Plus, they won’t have to wait for the temperature to adjust when they wake up or return home because it’s already set to their desired level.

Second, there’s a big health benefit. The Public Health England guideline is that properties should be heated to 18 degrees or more. This is also the metric used to measure fuel poverty in England.

We know that living below that temperature can have a negative impact on your physical health. For instance, it increases the risk of a stroke and heart attack.

The stress of not being able to heat your home effectively can also have an impact on your mental well-being. And adolescents who live in cold homes are more likely to suffer from mental health problems, according to National Energy Action.

So it isn’t simply a way to save money – it’s a way to keep well.

What are the benefits for landlords?

Setting a schedule heats a property properly, which prevents various maintenance issues arising – and prevention is better, and less expensive, than cure.

A cold home has cold surfaces and high humidity, which is the perfect breeding ground for damp and mould.

So, apart from ensuring that their tenants are living comfortably, efficient heating is a more effective asset management strategy.

Plus, making a property more energy efficient aligns with the environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting that landlords are required to do – and it’s better for the environment.