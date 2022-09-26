How can landlords make homes energy efficient and sustainable, and tackle fuel poverty?

As a result of #fuelpoverty “some people switch everything off – even things which help the building to operate. That has an effect on residents’ quality of living and health”, says Tom Boome @ClwydAlyn #fuelpovertyvoice (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

#fuelpoverty does not just affect the people living in social housing. Its consequences can impact the buildings, safety issues and the sector’s decarbonisation agenda #UKhousing #fuelpovertyvoice (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

As part of @insideHousing’s Give Fuel Poverty a Voice campaign, we speak to two experts about how planning for net zero goals can also help residents hit by the energy crisis #UKhousing #fuelpovertyvoice (sponsored) @Aico_Limited

“For a very long time, there have been quite strict building regulations that have made tenants safer and more comfortable in their homes – and they have also improved the energy efficiency of housing,” he says. “So in lots of regions of the UK, social housing is actually the most efficient housing sector. Is it efficient enough to withstand these [energy price] increases? Probably not. But social tenants are likely to be helped by the fact that they’re in a much more regulated sector than the private rented sector.”

Many social housing tenants do have one advantage over those in other tenures, argues Mr Wilkinson-Dix.

Inside Housing spoke to two experts – Tom Boome, head of technical, innovation and climate at 6,000-home Welsh landlord ClwydAlyn, and Jack Wilkinson-Dix, policy officer at the Energy Saving Trust – to discuss these aspects of this fast-growing crisis.

Social housing tenants, many of them on low incomes, will likely be particularly afflicted by the rising cost of energy. But fuel poverty does not just affect the people living in social housing. Its consequences can impact the buildings themselves, both in terms of safety and the knock-on effects on residents’ health – and what might this mean for the sector’s long-term decarbonisation agenda?

The numbers and predictions about the energy crisis have made for grim reading over recent months – and as we move into winter, a significant number of UK families could find themselves in fuel poverty, despite new prime minister Liz Truss’ promise to cap energy bills at £2,500 per year for the typical household from 1 October. Two-thirds of UK families could find themselves in fuel poverty by the start of next year, according to a report from the University of York – and the price cap is then set to take another leap upwards.

Added risks

Even so, as he says, this edge is not enough to shield people from this crisis – and when people cannot afford to heat their homes, they can respond in ways that can end up doing more harm than good.

“Some people are closing everything and switching everything off – even things which help the building to operate as it should in the long term,” says Mr Boome. “So they might switch off the cooker hood or the ventilation in the bathroom because they’re using electricity. That has a knock-on effect on their quality of living, because all the stale air and condensation can lead to mould spots, and that’s not good for their health either.”

The National Fire Chiefs Council – a body that provides fire services with advice – stated in June that fuel poverty is also linked with increased levels of fire risk and urged residents to use and charge electrical goods safely. Residents might resort to open fires to stay warm, for example.

The best way to address all these issues, Mr Boome says, is to take a holistic approach. Whether it is energy advice or improvements to the way they use appliances, he adds, ClwydAlyn is focusing on its residents as well as its homes, and this also helps to address any building safety issues that can arise as a result.

“An emphasis on the resident reduces any of those other knock-on effects in terms of building safety,” Mr Boome says. “So rather than just focus on making homes more energy efficient, we combine that with working closely with the residents’ team.”

Net zero and the energy crisis

Decarbonisation and tackling fuel poverty, Mr Wilkinson-Dix says, should work hand-in-hand.

“Decarbonisation, particularly when it comes to housing stock being this vehicle for also addressing fuel poverty, [should mean] putting more money into people’s pockets, having more comfortable homes, more liveable homes, homes that are cheap to run,” he says.

“So we think that the measures you would take to combat fuel poverty in someone’s home, like improving energy efficiency or installing smart energy systems so that they can take advantage of energy when it’s cheaper, all of that also helps decarbonisation as well – so we have to look at them as a synergistic set of challenges.”

Mr Boome agrees. “We try not to look at [decarbonisation and energy efficiency] as conflicting, but more as shorter-term and longer-term priorities,” he says. “The shorter-term goal would be to reduce or eliminate fuel poverty – but taking a longer-term view of decarbonising our housing stock, they are one and the same. They’re not conflicting – but the priority [now] is definitely on those shorter-term goals.”