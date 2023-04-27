Councils in London have published a detailed report setting out best practice for a high-performing landlord. Grainne Cuffe finds out what the new framework will mean for for local authorities #UKhousing

Inside Housing has spoken to LHDG co-chairs Jamie Carswell, director of housing and safer communities at Greenwich Council, and Joanne Drew, housing and regeneration director at Enfield Council, on what the framework means for councils.

It includes best practice principles under the foundations, which are “aspirational and go beyond regulatory requirements”.

The framework was produced in collaboration with the majority of stock-owning London councils and their tenants, but is public and can be used by any local authority.

The five foundations are: vision and strategy, leadership, management, performance and compliance, and assurance.

Led by the London Housing Directors’ Group (LHDG) and with support from the London Councils group, the Delivering for tenants: the foundations of an effective local authority landlord service report aims to provide a practical toolkit that councils can use to measure their progress against standards set out across five foundations.

“Councils are in quite a good place in that they’ve been thinking for quite some time about some of the external pressures, but also some of their local accountability,” Mr Carswell says, explaining that councils already have accountability through local councillors.

But, like all housing providers, they are facing pressures, such as the 7% rent cap, the cost of decarbonisation and long-term problems with their stock, particularly damp and mould.

Mr Carswell explains that London councils, in particular, have a higher percentage of flats compared with outside the capital, which are harder to treat and to retrofit.

There is also higher demand for homes, meaning a longer wait for transfers, leading to overcrowding.

“When you take the quantity of the stock, the overcrowding, the affordability pressures all in one, we know that our tenants and residents are less satisfied than national average and that’s across every council landlord in London,” he says.

The new Social Housing (Regulation) Bill will place councils in the spotlight. The previous regime of economic regulation did not applied to them and existing consumer regulation is notoriously light touch. The new bill will see councils face the full force of in-depth assessments and regulatory scrutiny for the first time.

They will also be obliged to gather and report on tenant satisfaction measures (TSMs).

“We felt that it was a really good moment to be setting out what good looks like in a local authority, but with enough flexibility to recognise that different local authorities will have different solutions,” Mr Carswell says.

The principles are not prescriptive and can be used in several ways, he explains.

“We see this as a tool – it can be an internal checklist, it can be something that’s used for self assessment, it can be something that’s used for peer assessment, it can be something that’s used for professional development, it can be something that’s used for awareness of different professional disciplines within a local authority.”